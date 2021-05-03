Meghana Sarja Shares Emotional Family Video On Her Birthday; Celebrities And Fans React

Actor Meghana Sarja is celebrating her birthday on May 3, which comes only a day after her marriage anniversary with her husband, late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. On the occasion of her birthday, she has posted a video of her son looking at the portrait of his father. Meghana penned a short but heartfelt message in the caption of her post, which was soon followed by a wave of birthday wishes sent by both other film celebrities and fans. Actor Nazriya Nazim also sent her wishes by posting her picture with Chiranjeevi and Meghana on Instagram.

Meghana Sarja posts emotional family video on her birthday

The sudden death of Meghana’s husband Chiranjeevi Sarja had come as a major shock for not only his fans, but the entire film industry. While he unexpectedly passed away last year, he is survived by wife Meghana and a son, who was born a few months ago. Celebrating her first birthday without her husband, Meghana shared a video that showed her son looking at the big portrait of his father and touching it. Meghana wrote in the caption of the post, “Our miracle â¤ï¸ forever and always!”.

Images courtesy: Meghana Sarja's Instagram

The post took no time in receiving a barrage of reactions from her fans and other celebrities who wished her on the special occasion. They posted comments about how the post was the “most adorable video” on the internet for the day. Many even posted heartfelt comments for both Meghana and her son, telling them that Chiranjeevi would always be present among them in spirit. Actor Ragini Prajwal praised the video, while Nazriya Nazim shared her picture with the couple where all of them are seen posing for the camera with smiles on their faces. Nazim wished Meghana by writing, “Happy happy birthday to my Dhee!!! ðŸ¤ðŸ¤ðŸ¤ Love u long time !”.

Chiranjeevi Sarja had passed away on June last year following a cardiac arrest, while Meghana was still pregnant with their son. His death was marked by mourning and condolences from fans as well as several celebrities from the film fraternity. A few months later, Meghana gave birth to their son and named him in honour of his late father.

Promo image courtesy: Meghana Sarja's Instagram

