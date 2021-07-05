Mehreen Pirzada & Bhavya Bishnoi Call Off Engagement: 'Decision Has Been Taken Amicably'

Actor Mehreen Pirzada has called off her engagement with politician Bhavya Bishnoi. She took to social media and announced that the split was amicable. However, she has ‘no further association’ with him or anyone from the Bishnoi family.

Mehreen Pirzada calls off the engagement with Bhavya Bishnoi

Mehreen Pirzada and Bhavya Bishnoi broke up less than four months after their engagement in March. She took to Twitter and wrote: "It's a decision that has been taken amicably and in the best interest. With respect in my heart I would like to say that from now on I have no further association with Bhavya Bishnoi, any of his family members or friends.”

Adding to it, she stated how this was the only statement she would be making regarding her breakup and hoped that everyone would respect her privacy. Meanwhile I will continue to work and am looking forward to giving my best in my future projects and performances,” she wrote.

After Mehreen Pirzada made the announcement, fans wished her all the best for her future and hoped that she will stay strong. Some tried to motivate her to keep moving, while others consoled her while asking her not to feel bad about whatever happened. Some fans even mentioned how they respected her privacy and wished to see her in more movies. Take a look at how the fans reacted to Mehreen Pirzada and Bhavya Bishnoi’s breakup.

And all the best for ur movies and future life. Just because of some differences which cannot be fulfilled u need not be bogged down. Stay strong and keep flying. — shankykajalfan (@Vsas43) July 3, 2021

We always respect your privacy and decision also,don't worry actually as fans we are disappointed with your decision to marry, actually we want to see u in more movies,now with god's grace you are coming back to us.Its fantastic decision,we are waiting for your movies — Sri Dhar (@SriDhar18761341) July 4, 2021

Whatever happened don't feel bad or sad Mehreen 😍 Everything will be fine 💚 Keep the happiness in u tons and tons 💓 Stay safe.. BecZ honey is the best 💚 stay positive pic.twitter.com/RVTRZEDIaE — 𝑵𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒉𝒖 𝑷𝒓𝒊𝒚𝒂 (@Nandhuupriya) July 3, 2021

Life is full of surprises and miracles....

❤..

Keep moving... Keep climbing.. Heights of life... — Hemanth Sai (@Hemanth964041) July 3, 2021

Mehreen Pirzada’s latest

Mehreen Pirzada is one of the popular names of the South Indian movie industry who has essayed a variety of memorable roles in her career so far. She was last seen in Telugu movies namely Entha Manchivaadavuraa and Aswathama released in 2020 in which she was seen essaying significant roles opposite popular South Indian stars. She was also part of the Tamil martial arts movie, Pattas which was directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar featuring actor Dhanush in the lead. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Telugu comedy movie, F3: Fun and Frustration that is slated to hit the screens on August 27, 2021. She will be seen alongside some of the prominent South Indian actors namely Venkatesh, Tamannaah and Varun Tej.

IMAGE: MEHREEN PIRZADA FACEBOOK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.