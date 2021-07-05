Last Updated:

Mehreen Pirzada & Bhavya Bishnoi Call Off Engagement: 'Decision Has Been Taken Amicably'

'Phillauri' fame Mehreen Pirzada took to Twitter & announced that she has ‘no further association’ with Bhavya Bishnoi or any of his friends and family members

Written By
Nehal Gautam
Mehreen Pirzada and Bhavya Bishnoi

IMAGE: MEHREEN PIRZADA FACEBOOK


Actor Mehreen Pirzada has called off her engagement with politician Bhavya Bishnoi. She took to social media and announced that the split was amicable. However, she has ‘no further association’ with him or anyone from the Bishnoi family.

Mehreen Pirzada calls off the engagement with Bhavya Bishnoi

Mehreen Pirzada and Bhavya Bishnoi broke up less than four months after their engagement in March. She took to Twitter and wrote: "It's a decision that has been taken amicably and in the best interest. With respect in my heart I would like to say that from now on I have no further association with Bhavya Bishnoi, any of his family members or friends.”

Adding to it, she stated how this was the only statement she would be making regarding her breakup and hoped that everyone would respect her privacy. Meanwhile I will continue to work and am looking forward to giving my best in my future projects and performances,” she wrote. 

READ | Mehreen Pirzada breaks her silence on 'Aswathama' producer's not settling her hotel bills

After Mehreen Pirzada made the announcement, fans wished her all the best for her future and hoped that she will stay strong. Some tried to motivate her to keep moving, while others consoled her while asking her not to feel bad about whatever happened. Some fans even mentioned how they respected her privacy and wished to see her in more movies. Take a look at how the fans reacted to Mehreen Pirzada and Bhavya Bishnoi’s breakup. 

READ | Who is Mehreen Pirzada from Armaan Malik’s latest song 'Zara Thehro'? Read details

 

Mehreen Pirzada’s latest

Mehreen Pirzada is one of the popular names of the South Indian movie industry who has essayed a variety of memorable roles in her career so far. She was last seen in Telugu movies namely Entha Manchivaadavuraa and Aswathama released in 2020 in which she was seen essaying significant roles opposite popular South Indian stars. She was also part of the Tamil martial arts movie, Pattas which was directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar featuring actor Dhanush in the lead. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Telugu comedy movie, F3: Fun and Frustration that is slated to hit the screens on August 27, 2021. She will be seen alongside some of the prominent South Indian actors namely Venkatesh, Tamannaah and Varun Tej. 

READ | Aswathama movie's cast has Naga Shaurya, Mehreen Pirzada and other actors; Details

IMAGE: MEHREEN PIRZADA FACEBOOK

READ | Mehreen Pirzada shares pics from gorgeous pre-wedding photoshoot, fans say 'beautiful'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT