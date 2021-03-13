Mehreen Pirzadaa Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Bhavya Bishnoi In Jodhpur; See Pictures

Mehreen Pirzadaa is now engaged to beau Bhavya Bishnoi! The pictures from Mehreen and Bhavya’s pre-wedding festivities have gone viral on social media. In one of the videos from these festivities, the couple is also seen dancing to Ed Sheeran’s song Perfect.

Mehreen Pirzadaa gets engaged to boyfriend Bhavya Bishnoi

Just a few weeks ago, Mehreen Pirzadaa confirmed her relationship with Bhavya Bishnoi. She took to Instagram and dedicated a post to Bhavya on his birthday. In the post, she called Bhavya her “forever one”. Now the couple is ready to tie the knot and recently got engaged in Jodhpur.

Apart from the engagement, other pre-wedding festivities have also begun. As mentioned earlier, pictures from these festivities are plastered all over social media. One fan club shared a picture of the couple praying at what seems to be a puja. While Bhavya Bishnoi is dressed in a white kurta and pyjama, Mehreen Pirzadaa chose to dazzle in a yellow ensemble.

For their engagement ceremony, the couple chose to match in pink outfits. In one of the first few pictures, Mehreen Pirzadaa and Bhavya Bishnoi are sitting beside each other and receiving gifts from their family. In the next few pictures, the couple is getting engaged and is situated on a platform with guests present at the venue.

Soon after the engagement ceremony, the two are performing a ballroom dance sequence to Ed Sheeran’s famous love track, Perfect. As the couple continues dancing, the guests are heard cheering for them in the background of this video. Take a look at these pre-wedding festivities of Mehreen Pirzadaa and Bhavya Bishnoi here.

Mehreen Pirzadaa and Bhavya Bishnoi’s career overview

Mehreen Pirzadaa is best known for her work in the South Indian film industry. She marked her debut in the Tamil film industry with the 2017 film, Nenjil Thunivirundal. She also starred alongside Vijay Devarakonda in 2018’s Nota and the 2020 film, Pattas opposite Dhanush. Mehreen Pirzadaa also starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the Anushka Sharma produced film, Phillauri. Talking about Bhavya Bishnoi, Mehreen Pirzadaa’s fiancé is a youth leader in the Congress party. He is the son of politician Kuldeep Bishnoi. He has been constantly posting pictures and videos from the ongoing farmers’ protest in the country.