'Memu Aagamu': Allu Arjun Marks First K-pop Collaboration With TRI.BE In New Song; Watch

Touted to be one of the biggest stars of the south industry, Allu Arjun has marked his first K-pop collaboration with the South Korean girl group TRI.BE, as evident from the latest released track, Memu Aagamu. The video left fans delighted as the majority of them were unaware that the actor had worked with the ensemble. Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, the Pushpa fame actor shared the video which saw him groove with TRI.BE group members.

TRI.BE is a South Korean girl group formed in 2021 by TR Entertainment and Universal Music Group. Seven individuals make up the group, namely- Songsun, Kelly, Jinha, Hyunbin, Jia, Soeun, and Mire. On February 17, 2021, the group made its public debut with the release of their single album Tri.be Da Loca.

Allu Arjun marks first K-pop collaboration with TRI.BE

Allu Arjun performed in the new music video Memu Aagamu along with the TRI.BE girls in association with Coca-Cola and Coke Studio India. The song has been beautifully crooned by Armaan Malik primarily. It also emphasises how TRI.BE, with their calming vocals, shared the spotlight with Allu Arjun. The Parugu actor looked dapper with a grown beard and a rugged look as he also treated fans to some cool dance moves. Watch the video here:

The actor wrote, "So happy to finally bring #MemuAagamu to you! Loved every moment of being part of this one. Listen to the full track on YouTube now #SongOutNow."

Shooting for Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule begins

Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for his forthcoming highly-anticipated film, Pushpa: The Rule, also starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. After a terrific response to the first part, the makers of the film are pulling out all stops to make its sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, equally massive and grand. As per the latest update, the film's shoot begins today i.e on August 22, 2022. The cast and crew of the actioner kickstarted the shoot with a special pooja. Take a look:

Image: Twitter/@Am_Kirti22