'Mera Intekam' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Mera Intekam is the Hindi dubbed version of the popular Telugu comedy-drama film Aatudukundam Raa. Directed by Nageswara Reddy, the film was released in 2016 and received a positive response from the audience. The film has a number of popular actors who have portrayed various characters in the plot. Following is the list of actors who have played some of the major roles in the cast of Mera Intekam.

Mera Intekam cast

Sushanth as Karthik

Sushant is seen playing the lead role in this film. Nephew of the well-known actor Nagarjuna, Sushanth has worked in a handful of films during the course of his career. Some of them include Current, Adda, Chi La Sow and more. He was last seen in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and will be next seen in Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadhu.

Sonam Bajwa as Shruthi

Sonam Baweja has played another major role in the cast of Mera Intekam. She has worked in several regional Indian films and a few Hindi films as well. Appearing predominantly in Punjabi films, some of her notable performances can be seen in Manje Bistre, Guddiyan Patole, Street Dancer 3D and many others. She will be next seen in Honsla Rakh, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh.

Murali Sharma as Vijay Rao

Murali Sharma has played the role of Vijay in this film’s plot. He has worked as a supporting actor in many Hindi films. Some of his most popular performances can be seen in Main Hoon Na, Golmaal films, Chocolate and many more. He has also worked in many Telugu films throughout his career.

Brahmanandam as Girija Rao

Brahmanandam is arguably the most experienced actors in the Mera Intekam cast, with over three decades of work experience. He has worked in over a thousand films during the course of his long career in films. Some of his most popular films include Pokiri, Kick and its sequel, Race Gurram, Baadshah, Heart Attack and many others. He has received many prestigious awards for his huge contribution to Indian cinema. He also holds a record for most screen credits for a living actor in the Guinness Book of World Records.