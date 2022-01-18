MG Ramachandra Rao's 'Ponniyin Selvan' Motion Poster Out; To Release As Pan Indian Film

Late Tamil star and politician MG Ramachandra Rao's dream project Ponniyin Selvan is all set to be made at a grand scale. The project is being made as both a movie as well as a web series by Ajay Pratheeb. On the 105th birth anniversary of the late actor-politician, January 17, 2022, the makers unveiled three posters of the project.

On the occasion of the actor's birth anniversary, the makers of the project unveiled three motion posters. These posters featured MG Ramachandra Rao in two roles - Arulmozhivarman and Vanthiyathevan. The actor reportedly wanted to portray these characters in his dream project. The film is dedicated to late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and MGR as the directors consider the two as their mentors.

Filmmakers KS Prasad, Pratheeb has directed numerous ad films and many documentaries for the government and various other sectors. In a film named Genova, the director's mother Omana also worked with the late politician.

As per the makers, the movie is going to be made in three different parts and will be bankrolled by Srinidhi Ajaiy. It will be presented by Eternitee Motion Krafte Hub Pvt Ltd and Eternity Star. On the other hand, the web series will consist of 12 seasons and 153 episodes. The projects will be released in five languages across India. In the projects, stars from many languages will play the pivotal roles. Here is the poster of the project.

About MG Ramchandra Rao

MG Ramchandra Rao was also known as MGR. He was an Indian filmmaker, actor, politician as well as philanthropist. He served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 1977 till his death in 1987. MGR was the founder of AIADMK and also the mentor of late politician J Jayalalithaa. He breathed his last on December 24, 1987, and was conferred with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award posthumously in 1988.

He began his acting career in 1936 as he made his debut with a film named Sathi Leelavathi. He played a supporting role in the film. By the late 1940s, MGR established himself as a lead actor. However, his first breakthrough came with a 1950's film, which was written by M. Karunanidhi.

