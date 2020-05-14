Kannada Comedian Michael Madhu Passes Away At The Age Of 50 After Heart Attack

On May 13, 2020, renowned Kannada comedian Michael Madhu passed away after a massive heart attack. Michael Madhu was a beloved comedian and actor who was most known for his films Bhajarangi and Shhh!. Michael Madhu was rushed to a nearby private hospital, but he passed away during the treatment.

Kannada comedian and actor, Michael Madhu, passes away at the age of 50

According to local media reports, Michael Madhu collapsed at his Bangalore on May 13, and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, Michael Madhu succumbed to his heart attack and passed away during the treatment. The funeral for the beloved actor-comedian will be held today, on May 14.

Michael Madhu first became a part of the Kannada film industry as a choreographer. Though he initially wanted to be a dancer, he soon realized his talent for comedy and quickly became one of the most renowned comedic actors in the Kannada industry. Michael Madhu was also a huge fan of pop star Michael Jackson. In fact, the 'Michael' in Michael Madhu's name was added by the comedian in honour of the late 'King of Pop'. Michael Madhu was also a highly sought after actor and he featured in over 300 films throughout his career.

Many fans felt like Michael Madhu had a unique form of expressive comedy. Which is why he would never fail to entertain audiences when he was on screen. Michael Madhu worked in the Kannada film industry for 15 years and some of his best films are considered classics in the state of Karnataka. Some of his most popular films include A, AK47, Surya Vamsa, Shh!, Neelambari, and Gajanura Gandu.

Michael Madhu is survived by his wife and two daughters. Several popular Kannada celebs have taken to social media to pay their last respects for the late comedian. Even Karthik Gowda, the creative-executive producer of Hombale Films, took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Michael Madhu.

RIP Michael Madhu. Many of your works still generate so much laughter for the audiences. pic.twitter.com/KD9JNsOC8P — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) May 13, 2020

