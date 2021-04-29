'Midnight In The Switchgrass' Release Date: Know All About Bruce Willis And Megan Fox Film

Midnight in the Switchgrass is one of the highly anticipated films which stars a number of popular actors in its cast. The addition of Bruce Willis and Megan Fox as the lead actors had created a lot of speculations among fans, who have been waiting to know the updates on the film’s release ever since. While no trailer or teaser of this movie has been released so far, a few updates have been revealed on when the film should be expected to release. Following are more details about Midnight in the Switchgrass release date and its plot.

Midnight in the Switchgrass release date and more

While the details about a movie’s plot and release are usually kept behind the curtains before the launch of the trailer, a few intriguing details about Midnight in the Switchgrass have been shared for the knowledge of fans. A report by People has revealed that the film will release in the month of July. Willis and Fox will be playing the roles of government officials who lead the investigation to catch a serial killer on the run. Recently, the few first look photos from the film were also released online.

ðŸš¨ Premieres images du film 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' avec Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, et Bruce Willis âœ… pic.twitter.com/iwRb7NPmeO — Watch Buddy (@WatchBuddy_) April 29, 2021

This film also stars Emile Hirsch and Colson Baker, a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly. Baker will be seen paired up opposite Megan Fox in this film. Midnight in the Switchgrass will also be marking the directorial debut of Randall Emmet, who has worked as a producer in Hollywood for many years. He said in a conversation with the publication that he was “fortunate” to make his debut as a director with this film and expressed his excitement to work with the star cast. He described this film as an “exceptional story of crime, deceit and romance”.

Interestingly, Megan Fox and Colson Baker, who had met each other on the sets of this film, eventually began dating each other in real life as well. This film will also be starring other known film personalities such as Lukas Haas, Caitlin Carmichael and Sistine Rose Stallone. The trailer and the final release date of the film are expected to be out soon.

