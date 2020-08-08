Miheeka Bajaj's Mother Bunty Shares Picture As Her 'baby' Gets Ready For Wedding

A few days ago, actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj announced their final wedding date. On August 7, the couple enjoyed their pre-wedding ceremonies with close friends and family and also shared a few pictures. Along with Rana, Miheeka's mother Bunty Bajaj has also been actively sharing pictures of the couple and the bride on her social media. She shared a picture of Miheeka all set for her big day with Rana on August 8. Take a look at the picture.

Miheeka Bajaj's mother shares a picture as she gets ready for her big day

Miheeka Bajaj's mother Bunty Bajaj took to her Instagram to share a stunning picture of the bride. In the picture, Miheeka is seen all dolled up for the wedding. With her makeup on and hair all set, she is seen wearing a pair of statement earrings with a heavily studded maangtika from a similar set as her earrings. Bunty Bajaj wrote in the caption, "My baby final day has arrived #BAJaoeD". [sic]

Bunty Bajaj's followers were excited to see the picture and took to the comments section to react to it. One user wrote, "Congratulations Bunty. ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤— Miheeka is looking so gorgeous- God bless her"., while others continued to drop praises for the bribe. Extending their wishes, another netizen wrote, "Congratulations Bunty!! All the very best to the couple".

Bunty Bajaj earlier shared a picture of Rana Daggubati and his family who posed for a photo after getting ready for the wedding. Rana is seen dressed up in off-white wedding attire as he poses for a stunning picture. Bajaj wrote in the caption, "Bridegroom ready to take his bride home#BAJaoeD". [sic]

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got engaged back in May and recently announced that they are set to tie the knot on August 8. Their wedding ceremony is set to be an intimate affair with the couple's close friends and family in attendance and will be held in Hyderabad. The two have been dating for a while but managed to keep the relationship private and out of the media spotlight.

