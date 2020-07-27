Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj's Wedding Date Confirmed, Here's When They'll Tie The Knot

Rana Daggubati surprised everyone with the news of his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj. The two later had a private roka ceremony while the Coronavirus lockdown was still in the early phases. However, since the last few days, speculations about Rana and Miheeka's wedding has created a storm on the internet. Earlier today, Rana himself confirmed the actual date dismissing all the rumours.

Rana Daggubati confirms his wedding date

During a recent interaction on a webinar, Rana Daggubati revealed that he is getting married to Miheeka Bajaj on August 8, 2020. Rana also went on to reveal that they are busy with the wedding preparations. Although Rana's father had earlier said the couple will get engaged during the end of the year, the actor is now only days away from entering marital bliss.

Rana Daggubati also opened up about his finance, Miheeka Bajaj. He revealed that Miheeka lives within three kilometres of his residence. He also added that she is 'lovely' and they make a 'great pair'. They also draw 'positive energy' from one another.

Rana Daggubati also opened up about his feelings on the whole thing. He feels it is time to 'grow up' and get married. Things are going smoothly and he is not questioning anything. He thinks getting married to Miheeka Bajaj is the best time of his life on a personal front.

Earlier Rana Daggubati had revealed that he had reconnected with Miheeka Bajaj only months before getting engaged. However, he felt that he could 'do this long term' with her. He also said that Miheeka had an idea that Rana was going to propose her over the phone which is why he met her in person and swept her off her feet with words.

A couple of days ago, Miheeka Bajaj had taken to her Instagram account to post pictures of herself in traditional wear. She looked gorgeous and ready for maybe some pre-wedding celebrations. She was wearing a mint lehenga designed by Jayanti Reddy and paired it with heavy jewellery. Her hair was left open in wavy curls and her dewy makeup was complete with a dash of lipstick.

