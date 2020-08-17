Miheeka Bajaj Shares Pictures From Her Wedding, Says It Is A 'beginning To My Forever'

Actor Rana Daggubati recently got married to entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj on August 8 in Hyderabad. The actor is known for his role as Bhallaldev in SS Rajamouli directorial Baahubali. The actor is also known for his roles in movies like The Ghazi Attack, Baby, Rudramahadevi and Leader. Their wedding festivities created a lot of hype in the entertainment world. Take a look at the recent pics that were shared by the Miheeka Bajaj recently.

Miheeka Bajaj shares wedding pics on her Instagram

The new bride recently posted many unseen pictures from her wedding. Each one of her posts had words of appreciation for the most important people in her life. Miheeka Bajaj chose a selective set of pictures and shared it on her Instagram account. Take a look at the time she shared a new pic with husband Rana Daggubati. She captioned her post writing, "My love, my life, my heart, my soul! Thank you for being everything I've ever dreamt of and so much more! You make me a better person in life. I love you!"

Miheeka bajaj then thanked each of her family members in her next few posts. She credited her brother Samarth Bajaj as her rock of Gibraltar. Another picture was from the time of her Mehendi ceremony where she wore a lovely pink kurta.

Rana Daggubati's wife then shared a pick with her mother Bunty Bajaj. She captioned the pic stating that her mother always has her back. Her mother Bunty Bajaj is seen in a candid photo on the day of the wedding. Both mother and daughter's outfit appears to be colour coordinated.

Miheeka Bajaj shared an adorable picture with her father where she wrote that she would always be his little princess. This photo is also taken on the day of the Mehendi ceremony. The father-daughter duo looked endearing in this photograph, take a look.

Miheeka Bajaj shared a candid pic of her in her Haldi outfit. She could be seen wearing the jewellery made up of shells. Rana Daggubati's wife captioned this post writing it as the "beginning of my forever".

Miheeka also shared a pic with her dearest sister in law Sasha Rawal Bajaj. Sasha Rawal Bajaj is the sister of Bollywood designer Kunal Rawal, who got married to Miheeka's brother Samarth Bajaj in 2015. Kunal Rawal designed many outfits for Miheeka and Rana's wedding as well.

Promo Image courtesy: Kunal Rawal Instagram

