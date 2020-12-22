Milana Nagaraj Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party With Friends And Krishna By Her Side

The South Indian film actors Milana Nagaraj and Darling Krishna are about to get hitched on February 14 next year. Recently, Milana was seen bidding goodbye to her singledom with her girl gang. She was seen celebrating her bachelorette and shared pictures of the same on her social media.

Milana Nagaraj's Instagram post

In the photos, Milana can be seen all happy wearing a blue embellished gown. These pictures were taken at Fairfield by Marriott in Bangalore. In her caption, she thanked the girls for making her celebration so special. Milana enjoys a massive fan following on social media, fans and followers showered her post with numerous likes and comments in no time.

In other pictures of the party shared by Milana, Krishna can be seen by her side. He was seen in a light blue coloured suit, similar to Milana’s dress. It seems like the couple loves to celebrate all occasions together, irrespective of what.

Earlier to this, the couple was seen at Kanchipuram for their wedding shopping. Milana shared a sneak peek of the same by posting a selfie. In the post, Milana can be seen in a white sweater t-shirt whereas, Krishna can be seen in a maroon sweater t-shirt.

About Milana Nagaraj and Darling Krishna -

The couple has been in a relationship for more than six years now. They have been seen giving major relationship goals in their film Love Mocktail that released earlier this year. This movie was Krishna debut as a director and it was produced by Milana. They both also played lead roles in the film that were loved by the audience. The couple had revealed about their relationship at the success of the film.

Milana Nagaraj made her debut in the Kannada film named Nam Duniya Nam Style in 2013. She played a lead role in the movie Brindavana opposite Darshan Thoogudeepa. She was seen in other films such as Charlie, Jani and more.

Krishna started his career as an assistant director for Duniya Soori in the 2010 film named Jackie. He came to recognition by essaying the lead role in the serial Krishna Rukmini. His became famous after the release of Madarangi.

