Mimi Chakraborty not pleased after e-commerce website sends wrong product for Rs 44K order

Celebrities occasionally express their displeasure over a product or service on social media, be it network providers or e-commerce websites. The latest was by actor-politician Mimi Chakraborty, who was unhappy with Amazon for delivering the wrong product. The Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament wrote that she was disappointed with the company after there was no resolution even after she sent numerous complaints.

READ: Dems Draw On Civil Rights History To Push Amazon Union Vote

Mimi Chakraborty unhappy with Amazon

Mimi Chakraborty took to Twitter to complain against the company and wrote that she was ‘extremely disappointed.’ The Bengali film actor-singer stated that she had ordered a wireless Bluetooth speaker worth Rs 44,428, but was delivered a different product of the same brand, which cost Rs 29,999. She also posted screenshots of the difference in the products that she received and what she had ordered, highlighting the price of the product she received.

She also shared the order id and highlighted that she was delivered a different product. The Jadavpur MP claimed that despite the exchange of numerous e-mails, there was no sign of a refund or exchange.

Extremely disappointed with the service of @amazonIN .ordered a Marshall Woburn 2 worth ₹44428 but received a Marshall Action 2 voice worth 29999, still no sign of refund or an exchange inspite of numerous emails



what I ordrd and what i receivd.

order id: 406-2643114-3793908 pic.twitter.com/Aa98a75BKz — Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) March 5, 2021

READ: Amazon Quiz Answers Today, March 6 2021: Amazon Rs 10,000 Quiz Answers

The company apologised and promised to ‘look into’ and asked her to send the details.

We're sorry to know that you've received an incorrect product. We'd like to have a closer look into this. Please share your details here: https://t.co/C9wEgOMfpn, and we'll get back to you at the earliest. ^VV — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) March 5, 2021

Mimi Chakraborty on the professional front

Mimi Chakraborty had made headlines for her single Tomar Khola Hawa, that had released in December last year. On the film front, she had featured in movies like Dracula Sir and SOS Kokata. She will next feature in Baazi.

READ: In 'Tandav' Case, SC Grants Relief To Amazon Prime Executive; Comments On OTT Guidelines

READ: 'Coming 2 America' Drops 1 Day Early On Amazon Prime Only In The U.S

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.