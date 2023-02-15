Minnal Murali Director Basil Joseph, Wife Elizabeth Welcome Baby Girl; See Photo

Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph and his wife Elizabeth welcomed a baby girl on Wednesday. The filmmaker, in a joint post with his wife, made the announcement on Instagram by sharing an adorable picture from the hospital.

The photo featured happy faces of the filmmaker, his wife and their newborn baby. The couple named their baby Hope - Hope Elizabeth Basil.

Sharing the picture, the filmmaker captioned it; "Thrilled to announce the arrival of our little angel, HOPE ELIZABETH BASIL! She has already stolen our hearts and we are over the moon with love for our precious daughter.We can't wait to watch her grow and learn from her every day.

Check out the couple's post below:

Actors including Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas and Kalyanai Priyadarshan commented on the couple's post to congratulate them.