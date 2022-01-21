'Minnal Murali' Director Says He Wants Priyanka Chopra To Play THIS Role In Film's Sequel

Minnal Murali is an action-adventure superhero film starring Tovino Thomas, that recently got its digital release on Netflix and received heaps of praise. The film's director, Basil Joseph recently spoke to Bollywood Hungama and revealed that he would love to cast Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra as the antagonist in the film's upcoming sequel. Tovino Thomas is currently basking in the success of the film and if Chopra were to be roped in for the sequel, the duo would be co-stars.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the director of the latest Netflix superhero film, Basil Joseph was asked about who he would like to see as an antagonist in the film's upcoming sequel. The director promptly answered Priyanka Chopra, who would appear opposite Tovino Thomas if roped in for the role.

The first part of the film was all about Jaison, a tailor with a dream to migrate to the United States. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he and a fellow villager Selvan are struck by a lightning bolt. This leaves them with superpowers, which is what the plot of the film revolves around. A recent report by BollywoodLife mentioned that the film became one of the platform's most viewed Indian projects soon after its release. The report also stated that the film grabbed the attention of international viewers too apart from being a fan-favourite among the Indian audience.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Matrix: Resurrections and took on the role of Sati alongside Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Jessica Henwick and other prominent actors. She will also soon be seen making her come back to the Bollywood film industry with much-loved actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the upcoming Jee Le Zara.

Tovino Thomas on the other hand is currently gearing up for the release of Vaashi, in which he will take on a role opposite Keerthy Suresh. The Malayalam film will be helmed by Vishnu G Raghav and fans await more details about its release. The leading duo wrapped up shooting for their upcoming project on January 20 and shared the news with their fans and followers online.

Super happy to have joined hands with buddy #vishnuraghav in his first venture as director. I wish the world for you brother ! And thanks to the amazing Co-star @KeerthyOfficial and the cast and crew for making #Vaashi most memorable 😊 pic.twitter.com/UqBD34x4vF — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) January 20, 2022

