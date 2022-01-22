'Minnal Murali' Fame Tovino Thomas Gives Sneak-peek Into Birthday Celebrations With Family

Actor Tovino Thomas celebrated his 33rd birthday on January 21 and received heartfelt wishes from his industry friends and fans. At night, the actor also had a small birthday celebration with his family and close ones. He took to his verified Instagram handle to give a sneak peek into his birthday celebration. Thomas also penned a long note on how his day and year was.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Tovino posted a video where he can be seen cutting a cake with his wife, children and other dear ones. He can also be seen feeding cake to his children. He also shared a picture where he can be seen posing with his family members.

As for the caption, Tovino began, "Last year was all heart. I count myself blessed to have had another year working with fantastic people, had releases that garnered acceptance beyond borders and I am looking forward to another year with lots of stories to tell you and characters to gift you."

"Thank you for all the love and warmth you have been showering me with today! I got to spend some quality time with my family and dearest ones, somewhere where away from network and phones. Hence apologies to everyone to whom I have not reverted. I will make sure to read all your messages and I am thankful for each one of you, (sic)" he added.

Thanking everyone for standing by him "yet another year with your love and support", Thomas concluded his post by saying, "Cheers to another year of Family, Friends, Cinema, Travels, Stories and all things beautiful in life!Love, Your Tovino. (sic)"

Here's a look at Tovino Thomas' birthday celebrations:

Tovino Thomas on the work front

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Tovino Thomas was seen in the recently released blockbuster movie, Minnal Murali. It is an action-adventure superhero film, that recently got its digital release on Netflix and received heaps of praise.

The actor is now awaiting the release of Naradaan. The film features Anna Ben as the female lead. It was slated for a theatrical release next week but was postponed due to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

(Image: @tovinothomas/Instagram)