Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is basking in the success of his first superhero flick Minnal Murali as it managed to break several records on the streaming platform, Netflix. The action-adventure film emerged as the OTT platform's most viewed South Indian film and the most viewed Malayalam movie. After confirming a sequel during a conversation with OTT Play, Thomas has elevated fans happiness by providing an opportunity to watch him play the superhero once again.

While it is clear that the fans across the country are liking the eponymous superhero film, it is also enjoying a positive response from the critics. Confirming the same, the actor took to his social media to announce that his film has managed to bag two awards at the Indian Film Institutes Survey of Top Critics 2021.

Tovino Thomas on Minnal Murali's IFI 2021 win

Taking to his Instagram on January 24, the 33-year-old actor shared the list of winners at the Indian Film Institutes Survey of Top Critics 2021 which included top actors like Fahadh Faasil, Vicky Kaushal and more. Thomas secured the second position, sharing the spot with Sardar Udham actor Vicky Kaushal, for Best Actor 2021 (Male). Additionally, Minnal Murali, which was directed by Basil Joseph secured the second position in the category of Best film 2021.

For the unversed, the Indian Film Institutes Survey of Top Critics recognizes the best films and talents of the year with top critics of the country ranking them. This year's panel included judges like Baradwaj Rangan, Sachin Chate, Siraj Syed, Chandi Mukherjee and Murtaza Ali. Tovino Thomas expressed gratitude towards the team of Minnal Murali by writing,

''To win an award is one thing. But to win the Indian Film Institutes Survey of Top Critics is something else! To have people who look at Cinema with utmost passion acknowledge your work is genuinely special. Thank you IFI and all the critics who were part of the survey for giving me and Minnal Murali such an honour. @ibasiljoseph we did it Aliya 😉. Here is to telling many more stories!''

He went on to congratulate the other winners on the panel by writing, ''Fahadh, congrats brother on the win! So well deserved ✨ @vickykaushal09 , Sardar Udham was so safe in your hands brother. Magnificent work! Can't wait to see what you have in store for us this year 😉 @nimisha_sajayan , what a terrific performer you are. Onwards and upwards 😊 @konkona , I have always been a fan and you know it 😉 @taapsee , you kicked it out of the park as always!''

He concluded, ''Lots of love to the team of Joji and ofcourse of The Disciple. Two movies that absolutely captivated the audience. Humbled and Grateful ❤️ This genuinely is very special!''

Image: Instagram/@tovinothomas