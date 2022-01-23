'Minnal Murali' Star Tovino Thomas Shares Doting Picture With His 'little Superhero' Son

Actor Tovino Thomas, who is currently basking in the success of his latest Malayalam superhero flick Minnal Murali, shared a glimpse of his personal 'little superhero. Recently, the actor rang in his 33rd birthday on January 21 and celebrated with his family. Meanwhile, the sequel of the latest superhero flick was confirmed by the actor during a conversation with OTTPlay.

Tovino Thomas' 'Little superhero'

Taking to his Instagram handle on January 23, the 33-year-old actor shared a monochrome picture with his son with an endearing caption. He wrote, ''My little superhero!!#dadlife #daddysboy #justiceleague #superman #batman #flash'' The actor, who tied the knot in 2014 with Lidiya Tovino, has two kids named Tahaan and Izza Tovino.

As mentioned earlier, the actor celebrated his 33rd birthday with his family and penned a special note for his fans who showered him with wishes and love for the occasion. He began, ''Last year was all heart ✨I count myself blessed to have had another year working with fantastic people, had releases that garnered acceptance beyond borders and I am looking forward to another year with lots of stories to tell you and characters to gift you,''

The actor continued, ''Thank you for all the love and warmth you have been showering me with today! I got to spend some quality time with my family and dearest ones, somewhere where away from network and phones. Hence apologies to everyone to whom I have not reverted. I will make sure to read all your messages and I am thankful for each one of you.''

He concluded the note by thanking his fans for their love by writing, ''Thank you for having stood by me yet another year with your love and support ❤️ Cheers to another year of Family, Friends, Cinema, Travels, Stories and all things beautiful in life! Love, Your Tovino''

Meanwhile, the actor recently wrapped filming for his upcoming venture Vaashi where he will be paired alongside Keerthy Suresh. He shared pictures from the sets with the team and wrote, ''And it’s a wrap at Vaashi ! Super happy to have joined hands with buddy #vishnuraghav in his first venture as director. I wish the world for you brother ! And thanks to the amazing Co-star @KeerthyOfficial and the cast and crew for making #Vaashi most memorable''

And it’s a wrap at Vaashi !

Super happy to have joined hands with buddy #vishnuraghav in his first venture as director. I wish the world for you brother ! And thanks to the amazing Co-star @KeerthyOfficial and the cast and crew for making #Vaashi most memorable 😊 pic.twitter.com/UqBD34x4vF — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) January 20, 2022

Image: Instagram/@tovinothomas