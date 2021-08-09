'Minnal Murali': Tovino Thomas’ Superhero Film To Release In September; Read Details

Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali, in which the actor will play the role of a superhero, is all set to premiere on streaming giant Netflix. The movie, which marks the actor's second collaboration with director Basil Joseph got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is now set to premiere in September 2021. Due to long delays, the movie will skip a theatrical release and will directly stream on the OTT platform, although an official release date has not been finalised.

With its release, Minnal Murali will become the first-ever superhero produced by the Malayalam film industry.

Tovino Thomas' upcoming slated to release in September

The makers took to social media as they revealed a new poster along with announcing the movie's September 2021 release. According to sources, the right of the Tovino starrer has been bagged by the OTT giant for a whopping price. In the movie's poster, Thomas can be seen with his face covered in a piece of cloth as he frantically runs. Have a look.

#OTT big deal - @ttovino super hero entertainer #MinnalMurali will premiere on @netflix in Sep! The big budget film directed by @iBasil and produced by #SophiaPaul was grabbed for a high streaming price. pic.twitter.com/K2HZgzYaG3 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) August 9, 2021

The much-touted Malayalam movie is being helmed by Basil Joseph, while Sophia Paul, under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters will be producing the film. The movie's shoot, which has been halted several times due to the coronavirus pandemic, is finally reaching its fans this year digitally. The film will be released in various regional languages with different titles. It has been titled Mister Murali in Hindi and Merupu Murali in Telugu. The movie will also be released in Kannada as Minchu Murali and as Minnal Murali in Tamil and Malayalam respectively. Apart from Tovino Thomas, the film also features Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles.

Movie's Church Sets vandalised, director expresses shock

The big-budget superhero movie will be a pathbreaking movie for the Malayalam cinema as it marks its entry into the superhero genre. However, the movie has had its own shares of trials and tribulations ranging from the deadly pandemic to its gigantic sets being vandalised. Last year, while the shoot of one of the movie's sequences using a church-shaped set was going on, a miscreant with vested interests demolished the whole set and was later on arrested by the police.

Expressing anguish and shock at this incident, the director took to his Facebook and wrote a message. Expressing his loss of words, he wrote," For some people, it could be a joke, troll, publicity or politics. For us, it was a dream. The set was erected just before the lockdown. We had been working for two years to realise the movie. The art director and team struggled under the hot sun for many days to build the set, for which the hard-earned money of the producer was spent. It was built after getting all requisite permissions. The atrocity has happened at a time when everyone must stand united. I never expected this to happen in Kerala. I am shocked”.

(IMAGE- @SRI50-TWITTER)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.