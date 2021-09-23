'Minnal Murali': Tovino Thomas' Superhero Film To Release On THIS Date; WATCH Promo

Marking the Malayalam cinema industry's entry into the superhero genre, Tovino Thomas' highly anticipated film Minnal Murali has officially announced the release date. Facing several setbacks with the release of the film, including pandemic and its gigantic sets being vandalised, the forthcoming film has braved through every hurdle to finally hit the digital screens at the end of the year. Appearing excited about the news, the young actor took to his social media to announce the release date along with an intriguing video of his look from the film.

'Minnal Murali' release date

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Thomas and Netflix India revealed the date of the film with an interesting video. Basil Joseph's Minnal Murali is set to release on December 24 this year on Netflix. The actor wrote, ''⚡24th December⚡ It's a Christmas date. You and us, watching Minnal Murali together.⚠️ Caution: Some sparks may fly''. In the video, an action figure of Tovino Thomas' look from the movie was seen hung atop a lit Christmas tree whilst holding a star.

Netizens could not help but express their eagerness to watch the film. One fan wrote, "Can’t wait to see this one ☝️ that too on Christmas Eve awesome," while another many spammed the comment section with exciting emojis. Some fans asked the makers to release the film in theatres rather than the OTT platform.

More on Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali

Proving to be a pathbreaking movie for the Malayalam cinema industry, the film dealt with a fair share of hardships during the production. Set to be released in September, Basil Joseph's superhero film was halted several times due to the prevailing situations of the pandemic. The movie is titled Mister Murali in Hindi, Merupu Murali in Telugu along with a Kannada release as Minchu Murali, Minnal Murali in Tamil and Malayalam respectively. The film also features Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles.

Last year, the movie received another setback whilst filming when a miscreant vandalized a church-shaped set. He was later on arrested by the police. The director had taken to his Facebook to express anguish over the incident as he wrote, ''For some people, it could be a joke, troll, publicity or politics. For us, it was a dream. The set was erected just before the lockdown. We had been working for two years to realise the movie. The art director and team struggled under the hot sun for many days to build the set, for which the hard-earned money of the producer was spent. It was built after getting all requisite permissions. The atrocity has happened at a time when everyone must stand united. I never expected this to happen in Kerala. I am shocked.''

IMAGE- IBASILJOSEPH/ INSTAGRAM