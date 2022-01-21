Last Updated:

'Minnal Murali': Tovino Thomas Wanted To Play Villain; Shares Why He Dropped Idea Later

'Minnal Murali': Tovino Thomas initially wanted to play the role of the villain in the superhero film and shares why he dropped the idea later.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Tovino Thomas, minnal murali movie

Image: Instagram/@tovinothomas


Minnal Murali was one of the talked-about films in South cinema last year. Billed as Malayalam film industry's first superhero film, the film and the performances earned praises from celebrities of other industries as well. 

Apart from the netizens showering love, lead actor Tovino Thomas received messages of appreciation from numerous celebrities. However, the role of Minnal Murali was not the first choice for the actor.  The actor initially wished to play the role of the villain, Shibu, played by Guru Somasundaram, in the film. 

Tovino Thomas wanted to play villain in Minnal Murali

Tovino Thomas, in an interview with The  Indian Express, shared that he was more keen to play the antagonist because of the character's strong emotional core. He had even asked the director of the film, Basil Joseph, if he could play that role instead. However, the Lucifer star changed his mind when the filmmaker shared that he wished to convert Minnal Murali into a franchise.

The plot of the film revolves around a man earning superpowers after being stuck by lightning. Even the villain of the film, Shibu, too earned superpowers on being hit by lightning. 

READ | 'Minnal Murali': Release date, time, cast, songs, trailer & more about superhero actioner

Tovino believed that Shibu was not naturally villainous and that he was definitely not one till a point in the film. He added that there were more villanious characters than Shibu in the film, including the  person who sets his house ablaze. He said that Shibu's actions were sparked by his loss, being ill-treated since childhood, something that made him hit back, creating chaos for innocent people.

READ | Wanted to make a film for superhero fans across the world: 'Minnal Murali' star Tovino Thomas

While Jaison aka Minnal Murali had to control the situation, he did not think Shibu was like the 'ugly villains' in the other films.    

READ | 'Minnal Murali' Twitter Review: Netizens call the superhero actioner 'a must watch'

Tovino Thomas praised for Minnal Murali

Among those to praise him were director Thiagarajan Kumararaja. Tovino shared the Whatsapp message he received from the director and wrote that words meant the world to him.

READ | Is 'Minnal Murali' 2 official? When will the sequel to Tovino Thomas starrer release?

He also shared that he was received love and acclaim for the film on a daily basis. And that was making him 'super happy' . 'Puts a super wide smile on my face every single time !' he added. 

READ | Tovino Thomas' 'Minnal Murali' now one of Netflix's most-streamed Indian projects: Report

The film had released on Netflix on December 24, 2021. The script had been penned by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Tovino Thomas, Sibhu, Minnal Murali
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com