Actor Taapsee Pannu will be soon seen in her most-awaited Telugu film, Mishan Impossible. Directed by Swaroop RSJ, the movie will mark the actor's return to the Telugu film industry. The Looop Lapeta actor announced the wrap-up of Mishan Impossible recently on her Instagram handle. Pannu wrote, "Some films are made with the mind and done with heart.... this one has all hearts ...Wrapped up #Mishan Impossible with these little firey superstars." She also shared pictures with her child co-stars and the director of the movie Swaroop RSJ.

Mishan Impossible trailer out

Meanwhile, the makers have released the trailer of the film. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu launched the trailer of Mishan Impossible describing it as 'fun and refreshing'. The trailer features three boys, Raghupati, Raghava, Raja Ram, who are on a search of the whereabouts of Dawood for the bounty money of Rs 50 lakh announced by the government. Taapsee Pannu plays the role of a cop who is on a mission to capture a big shot. Watch here:

Earlier, Taapsee had shared a fresh poster of Mishan Impossible as she unveiled the film's premiere date. Taapsee appears to be running as she is followed by three kids at the back. All of them seem to be racing against time as they aim to emerge victoriously. While sharing the poster, Taapsee confirmed that her forthcoming film will release theatrically on April 1, 2022. Helmed by Swaroop RSJ, Mishan Impossible is a joint production of Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under the banner of Matinee Entertainment.

Taapsee on the work front

Apart from Mishan Impossible, Taapsee has a slew of projects lined up for her. She was last seen alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin in Looop Lapeta. The actor is all set to essay the role of Mithali Raj in the biographical movie, Shabaash Mithu. It is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language biographical sports drama film helmed by Srijit Mukherji and bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios. The film chronicles the ups and downs and moments of glory of Mithali’s life and is scheduled to release theatrically in 2022. Pannu also has Blurr, Dobaaraa and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? in the pipeline.

