Last Updated:

'Mishan Impossible' Twitter Review: Fans Call Taapsee Pannu Starrer 'attention Worthy'

Actor Taapsee Pannu starrer Mishan Impossible has hit the big screens on Friday, April 1, 2022. Here's how netizens have reacted to the film.

Written By
Mamta Raut
mishan impossible

Image: Instagram/@taapsee


Amidst tasting success and garnering accolades during her Bollywood stint, Taapsee Pannu had returned to Telugu cinema following a 3-year hiatus with her latest film, Mishan Impossible, which has hit the big screens on Friday, April 1, 2022. Fans of the actor were eagerly awaiting the film's release ever since the Rashmi Rocket star unveiled the release date of the film back in February. Now that the movie has been released theatrically, netizens have taken to social media to share their reviews regarding the film.

Mishan Impossible Twitter Review

A user wrote, "First half was decent with a few good laughs. We can easily expect a few of the dialogues which they are going to utter. 2nd half was similar to Agent with a crime backdrop. Overall, an abv average movie. I hope Swaroop can break 2nd movie syndrome. The kids were amazing". Another user wrote, "Good first half, Very good second half, Bgm music (lit emotico), Small film big hit, Raghupati Raghava Rajaram". Check out other reviews for Mishan Impossible below:

More about Mishan Impossible

Helmed by Swaroop RSJ, Mishan Impossible is a joint production venture of Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under the banner of Matinee Entertainment. The release date of the film was released alongside an intriguing poster of film. In the poster, Taapsee appears to be running as she is followed by three kids at the back. All of them seem to be racing against time as they aim to emerge victoriously. While sharing the poster, Taapsee confirmed that her forthcoming film will release theatrically on April 1, 2022.

READ | Taapsee Pannu to headline in Telugu film 'Mishan Impossible'

She wrote, "Joining these 3 firecrackers as we rush to a theatre! #MishanImpossible releasing on 1st April. P.S- no I am not running in this film it’s only a visual representation of our excitement for the film".

Take a look at the announcement poster below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Apart from Mishan Impossible, Taapsee has a slew of projects lined up for her. It should be noted here that he actor was last seen alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin in Loop Lapeta. She will now essay the role of cricketer Mithali Raj in the biographical drama, Shabaash Mithu. Pannu also has Blurr, Dobaaraa and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? in the pipeline.

READ | Taapsee Pannu announces wrap of her upcoming Telugu movie 'Mishan Impossible'

Image: Instagram/@taapsee

READ | Taapsee Pannu announces release date of Telugu film 'Mishan Impossible' with new poster
READ | 'Mishan Impossible' Trailer: Mahesh Babu launches Taapsee Pannu's promising thriller film
READ | Taapsee Pannu pens heartfelt note on her upcoming film 'Mishan Impossible'; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: mishan impossible, Taapsee Pannu, ravindra vijay
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND