'Mishan Impossible' Twitter Review: Fans Call Taapsee Pannu Starrer 'attention Worthy'

Amidst tasting success and garnering accolades during her Bollywood stint, Taapsee Pannu had returned to Telugu cinema following a 3-year hiatus with her latest film, Mishan Impossible, which has hit the big screens on Friday, April 1, 2022. Fans of the actor were eagerly awaiting the film's release ever since the Rashmi Rocket star unveiled the release date of the film back in February. Now that the movie has been released theatrically, netizens have taken to social media to share their reviews regarding the film.

Mishan Impossible Twitter Review

A user wrote, "First half was decent with a few good laughs. We can easily expect a few of the dialogues which they are going to utter. 2nd half was similar to Agent with a crime backdrop. Overall, an abv average movie. I hope Swaroop can break 2nd movie syndrome. The kids were amazing". Another user wrote, "Good first half, Very good second half, Bgm music (lit emotico), Small film big hit, Raghupati Raghava Rajaram". Check out other reviews for Mishan Impossible below:

Decent first 50 minutes. It was watchable with some decent fun. Just gets illogical and silly from there. 2nd half was so boring with weak writing and un necessary slow motion shots.

RRR time ilanti half baked movie ni enduku release chesaro asalu.

2.5/5#MishanImpossible pic.twitter.com/bYSl7B3CA5 — Tarun (@Taruneswar9) April 1, 2022

#MishanImpossible parledu bane undi, pillala acting and music crazy, comedy ok, story koncham loopholes tho undi. Aa loopholes ni ignore chesi chuste bagundi.



Tbh perfect ott movie anochu😌@YashwathBhuvvan — AT🔱 (@AT03RM) April 1, 2022

It is an impossible task to sit thru it for even 2 mins, but since it’s still a dream for middle class boys men to leave midway of film had to suffer throughout. Such a boring & unfunny flick is #MishanImpossible . How did he make his first film that way & this so bekaarr. Skipp — B.Abhishek (@maverix111) April 1, 2022

#MishanImpossible..! Definitely possible to grab the ‘utten’tion of audience..! Obviously little silly but still funny coz that is how kids are..! Investigative thrillers ni comedy ga chupisthu rendo mettu (2nd movie) kuda ekkesadu #SwaroopRSJ..! Even cinematic liberty was used — FDFS Review (@ReviewFdfs) April 1, 2022

First half was decent with a few good laughs.We can easily expect few of the dialogues which they are going to utter. 2nd half was similar to Agent with crime backdrop.Overall an abv average movie.I hope Swaroop can break 2nd movie syndrome.The kids were amazing #MishanImpossible — sharat (@sherry1111111) April 1, 2022

More about Mishan Impossible

Helmed by Swaroop RSJ, Mishan Impossible is a joint production venture of Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under the banner of Matinee Entertainment. The release date of the film was released alongside an intriguing poster of film. In the poster, Taapsee appears to be running as she is followed by three kids at the back. All of them seem to be racing against time as they aim to emerge victoriously. While sharing the poster, Taapsee confirmed that her forthcoming film will release theatrically on April 1, 2022.

She wrote, "Joining these 3 firecrackers as we rush to a theatre! #MishanImpossible releasing on 1st April. P.S- no I am not running in this film it’s only a visual representation of our excitement for the film".

Take a look at the announcement poster below:

Apart from Mishan Impossible, Taapsee has a slew of projects lined up for her. It should be noted here that he actor was last seen alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin in Loop Lapeta. She will now essay the role of cricketer Mithali Raj in the biographical drama, Shabaash Mithu. Pannu also has Blurr, Dobaaraa and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@taapsee