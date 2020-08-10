Mishmee Das Alleges Her Maternal Grandparents Are Being Physically Abused By Their Own Kin

Mishmee Das is one of the most popular names in the acting industry, majorly known for her work in the Bengali movie industry. The actor is not only known for her great and versatile acting skills but is also an internet sensation and a social media influencer. Putting the power of having the attention of millions of people to good use, Mishmee Das recently shared the story of how her own maternal grandparents are being mistreated by one of their other grandchildren.

Also Read | WBJEE Result 2020 Out Now! Souradeep Das Tops West Bengal JEE Exam Results

Mishmee Das’s post about her maternal grandparents' abuse

Mishmee Das is one of the most active celebrities on social media from the acting industry. From posting about on-going issues to putting up goofy posts of how she is spending her time this quarantine, Mishmee Das’s social media feed is a treat for all her fans. Recently, on August 5, 2020, Mishmee Das, however, uploaded a serious post about how her own maternal grandparents were physically abused by one of their grandchildren and his family.

Also Read | Kourtney Kardashian And Addison Rae's Popular Videos Made By The Duo So Far; Watch

Explaining the incident through her caption, Mishmee Das urges fans to share this post as much as they can. The post is about Haridas Chakraborty and his wife, 90 and 82 years respectively, who have been living in the same house for 75 years. Haridas was a very well-to-do railway employee and also got a good pension. For the last few days, the couple were being physically abused very brutally by their own grandson, Raktim Chakraborty and their son, Kalyan Chakraborty. But, the grandson has been beating the old couple the most.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Return To Miami After Their Week-long Family Getaway

According to her post, on the evening of August 3, 2020, the level of torture reached its maximum limit. After being repeatedly beaten with belt, shoes, and other household items, Haridas Chakraborty and his disabled wife were even thrown out from their home on the early morning of August 4, 2020. The actor mentions in her caption that this is the "most heinous case of brutality that anyone can come across, especially with old people at the age of 90". Mishmee Das says that the two are currently having a mental breakdown and are in the protective custody of their other sons and daughters. Mishmee Das has requested fans to share this post as much as possible so that people are aware of the kind of monstrous behaviour that took place with these old helpless people. Mishmee Das concluded her caption by saying that it is "truly a shame".

Also Read | Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 1: Top Three Moments That You Might Have Forgotten

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.