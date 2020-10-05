Mishti Chakravarty Mistaken For Late Actress Mishti Mukherjee, Clarifies She Is Not Dead

Bollywood actor Mishti Chakravarty recently clarified over reports which mistook her for the late star Mishti Mukherjee. She took to social media and spoke about the issue. The actor shared a picture of the news stating Mishti Mukherjee's demise, which appeared through the google search. Here is everything about Mishti Chakravarty’s recent Instagram post that you must check out right away.

Mishti Chakravarty clarifies false reports of her demise

Actor Mishti Chakravarty took to Instagram and shared a picture of the fake news about her demise through her official handle on October 4, 2020, Sunday. She wrote how some media reports have mentioned that she has passed away and clarified the same. Chakravarty added a light-hearted caption and penned that she has been hale and hearty. The actor’s screenshot on Instagram showcases her photo alongside the wrong news about her demise.

In the caption accompanying her post, Mishti Chakravarty wrote, “According to few #mediareports I died today ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ by god’s #grace I am hale and hearty and have a long way to go guys ..... #fakenews”. Alongside her description for the picture, the actor added four laughter emoticons. Check out Mishti Chakravarty’s Instagram post:

Within a day of sharing the social media post, Mishti Chakravarty garnered more than 9,200 likes and over 470 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the actor responded to the photo on Instagram. Many among them wrote how shocking it was for them to hear the news. Meanwhile, various people expressed their feelings through a series of emoticons like laughter smileys, shocked face, claps, and thumbs up, to name a few. Here are some responses to Mishti Chakravarty’s Instagram post:

Mishti Mukherjee's death

The news was for the demise of Mishti Mukherjee, who reportedly passed away due to kidney failure in Bengaluru on October 2, 2020, Friday. Mishti Mukherjee has earlier appeared in Bollywood flicks such as Life Ki Toh Lag Gayi and Main Krishna Hoon, among others.

