Miss India 1st Runner-up Rubal Shekhawat All Set To Make Her Acting Debut With 'Ey Pilla'

Femina Miss India 2022 first runner-up Rubal Shekhawat is set to make her acting debut with the upcoming movie Ey Pilla, alongside Maadhav Bhupathi Raju.

Rubal Shekhawat

Image: Instagram/@rubal_shekhawat_


Femina Miss India 2022 first runner-up Rubal Shekhawat is set to make her acting debut with the upcoming movie Ey Pilla. The Telugu-language film also marks the feature film debut of Maadhav Bhupathi Raju, the nephew of south star Ravi Teja.

Shekhawat, 25, shared the news in a post on her official Instagram page along with the film’s poster. “Here is the first look at my debut film #Eypilla With @maadhav._.bhupathiraju” she wrote in the caption. 

Ludheer Byreddy is directing Ey Pilla, which is produced by Nallamalupu Srinivas (Bujji). Mickey J Meyer will provide the music for the film.

