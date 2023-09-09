Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Box Office Day 2: Anushka Shetty's Film Fails To Pick Up Pace

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty hit the big screen on September 7. The movie is a romantic comedy that marks the comeback of Anushka Shetty on the big screen post Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). The film opened at ₹2.60 crore at the domestic box office and minted ₹2 crore on the second day as per early estimates by Sacnilk.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is directed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla.

Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty headline the film.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty slows down on the second day

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty collected ₹2.4 crore on the first day of release. On the second day, the film’s collection registered a slight dip. As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the film has minted ₹2.23 crore on the second day which takes its total to ₹4.63 crore. Out of the total, ₹4.55 crore was collected from the Telugu version of the film and ₹0.08 crore came from the Tamil version.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty faces the heat from the Atlee-directed Jawaan. The film hit the big screens on the same day as the comedy-drama and was released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. On its opening day, the film minted ₹75 crore in India and ₹53 crore on the second day, as per Sacnilk.

Kushi faces the heat from Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

While Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty opened to a decent start at the box office, Kushi faced the heat from the new release. On the opening day of the Anushka Shetty starrer, the Samantha Ruth Prabhu film minted only ₹0.75 crores. On its first Friday, the film registered its lowest business and collected only ₹0.45 crore, as per Sacnilk.