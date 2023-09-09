Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Box Office Day 2: Anushka Shetty's Film Fails To Pick Up Pace

Quick links:
Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty official poster | (Image: IMDb)
Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty hit the big screen on September 7. The movie is a romantic comedy that marks the comeback of Anushka Shetty on the big screen post Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). The film opened at ₹2.60 crore at the domestic box office and minted ₹2 crore on the second day as per early estimates by Sacnilk.
Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty collected ₹2.4 crore on the first day of release. On the second day, the film’s collection registered a slight dip. As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the film has minted ₹2.23 crore on the second day which takes its total to ₹4.63 crore. Out of the total, ₹4.55 crore was collected from the Telugu version of the film and ₹0.08 crore came from the Tamil version.
Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty faces the heat from the Atlee-directed Jawaan. The film hit the big screens on the same day as the comedy-drama and was released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. On its opening day, the film minted ₹75 crore in India and ₹53 crore on the second day, as per Sacnilk.
While Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty opened to a decent start at the box office, Kushi faced the heat from the new release. On the opening day of the Anushka Shetty starrer, the Samantha Ruth Prabhu film minted only ₹0.75 crores. On its first Friday, the film registered its lowest business and collected only ₹0.45 crore, as per Sacnilk.