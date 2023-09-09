Last Updated:

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Box Office Day 2: Anushka Shetty's Film Fails To Pick Up Pace

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty released in theatres worldwide on September 7. Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty headline the film.

Regional Indian Cinema
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty official poster | (Image: IMDb)


Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty hit the big screen on September 7. The movie is a romantic comedy that marks the comeback of Anushka Shetty on the big screen post Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). The film opened at ₹2.60 crore at the domestic box office and minted ₹2 crore on the second day as per early estimates by Sacnilk. 

2 things you need to know

  • Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is directed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla. 
  • Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty headline the film. 

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty slows down on the second day 

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty collected ₹2.4 crore on the first day of release. On the second day, the film’s collection registered a slight dip. As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the film has minted ₹2.23 crore on the second day which takes its total to ₹4.63 crore. Out of the total, ₹4.55 crore was collected from the Telugu version of the film and ₹0.08 crore came from the Tamil version. 

READ | Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty: Anushka Shetty's comeback film gets a release date

(Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty official poster | Image: IMDb)

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty faces the heat from the Atlee-directed Jawaan. The film hit the big screens on the same day as the comedy-drama and was released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. On its opening day, the film minted ₹75 crore in India and ₹53 crore on the second day, as per Sacnilk. 

READ | Anushka Shetty starrer Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty gets new release date

Kushi faces the heat from Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty 

While Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty opened to a decent start at the box office, Kushi faced the heat from the new release. On the opening day of the Anushka Shetty starrer, the Samantha Ruth Prabhu film minted only ₹0.75 crores. On its first Friday, the film registered its lowest business and collected only ₹0.45 crore, as per Sacnilk. 

READ | Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty trailer: Anushka Shetty features in a heartwarming rom-com
READ | Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Box Office Day 1: Anushka Shetty film gives competition to Kushi
READ | Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Review: Naveen Polishetty, Anushka Shetty starrer is watchable
First Published:
COMMENT