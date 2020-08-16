Mitali Mayekar's Latest Instagram Reel Has Major Monsoon Vibes To It; See Video

Marathi actor Mitali Mayekar recently shared an Instagram reel, from her recent monsoon photoshoot. According to Mitali Mayekar’s Instagram, the photoshoot was conducted by Shailendra Pardeshi. Mital Mayekar clicked a bunch of pictures and also recorded a reel video from Instagram’s new video feature. The song Safe and Sound played in the background as Mitali Mayekar swirled around in the rain, flirting with her hair.

Mitali Mayekar's Instagram reel post

Also Read: 'Shakuntala Devi' Director Anu Menon On How Vidya Balan Cracked The Mathematician's Role

Mitali Mayekar wore a one strip white dress which had red flowers all over it. She went for an elegant makeup look and also wore the bold red lipstick. She let her long locks down, keeping it messy as she flaunted her hair in the video. Mitali Mayekar shot the video in an open field in Pune and the cosy weather made her video even more beautiful. Mitali Mayekar looked adorable in the video, as she flashed her beautiful smile, twirling around and enjoying being surrounded by nature.

Also Read: Vyjayanthimala's Birthday: Did You Know The Actor Refused Filmfare Award For 'Devdas'?

On the professional front

Mitali Mayekar has appeared in several Marathi movies and some of her notable works include Urfi and Smile Please. The actor also appeared in a Bollywood movie Billu, starring Irrfan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. She played the role of Irrfan Khan’s daughter in the film. One of her notable works also includes the TV series Sex, Drugs & Theatre in which she played the role of Rewa.

The actor was last seen in the film Aamhi Befikre. She has also appeared in several Marathi Tv shows like Bhagyalakshmi and Freshers. She became a household name after playing the character of Sayali in the TV show Freshers. In the reality show Maharashtracha Favourite Dancer, Mitali Mayekar reached the semi-finals.

Also Read: Johnny Lever Quiz: Can You Match Actor's Movies To These Catchy Phrases?

Mitali Mayekar was in a relationship with actor Siddharth Chandekar. After dating for some time, the couple got engaged in January 2019. Currently, the actor has been spending her time in quarantine with her fiancé Siddharth Chandekar. The actor has been sharing throwback pictures from her vacation days and has also been spending time with her pet dog. Her fiance Siddharth Chandekar is also an actor, who predominantly works in the Marathi film industry.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Reveal Who Says ‘sorry’ First After Fight, Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.