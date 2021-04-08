Mithila Palkar Shares A Family Pic For The First Time On Instagram, Fans Send Virtual Love

Little Things fame Mithila Palkar is often questioned about her parents. She has mentioned that she has been living with her grandparents since her childhood and this has left several wondering about her real parents. Mithila Palkar took Instagram and shared a picture of her parents and her elder sister, on social media. Take a look at Mithila Palkar's Instagram post below.

Mithila Palkar shares a family picture on Instagram

Mithila Palkar conducted a QA round on Instagram, and many of her followers requested her to share a picture of her family. She introduced her adorable family picture and wrote, "La Familia - for all those who asked on my AMA! Say hello to my birth givers and carriers of fantastic genes ♥ï¸ P.S.: The two others you’ve seen already :)"(sic). The picture introduced her mother, her father and her elder sister Radhika Palkar. In one of the videos, shared on her Instagram story, during the QA round, Mithila shared that her parents live in Vasai and she often visits them there. She added that she was born in Dadar and moved to Vasai with her parents. When she turned 10, she moved to Dadar and started living with her grandparents. Mithila has been living with her grandparents since then and has often shared instances of her grandparents, who raised her.

Mithila Palkar's followers on Instagram were happy to get a glimpse of her family. One of her followers commented, "Aapke parivaar ko humara saadar pranaam ðŸ™ðŸ½"(sic). Another of her followers left an adorable comment under her post and wrote, "I think its very first pic of urs with ur parents.. à¤…à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¤ à¤†à¤ˆ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾à¤‚ à¤¸à¥‹à¤¬à¤¤ !! Becoz I remember u have shared ur pic with ur à¤†à¤œà¥€ even mothers day too ! Nice one anyways ðŸ¤—ðŸ˜"(sic).

On the work front, Mithila Palkar will be making her debut in a Telugu film opposite actor Vishwak Sen. She will be seen in a remake film of the romantic comedy film Oh My Kadavule. She was last seen in Netflix's Tribhanga, along with actor Tanvi Azmi and Kajol.

(Image Source: Mithila Palkar/Instagram)

