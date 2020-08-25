Miya George's Fairy Tale Betrothal Ceremony Is Talk Of The Town

Actor Miya George recently took to Instagram to share pictures from her betrothal ceremony which was held on August 4, 2020. She posted adorable pictures with fiancé Ashwin Philip from the venue and the Internet cannot have enough of the Victorian style ceremony. In the pictures, they are seen showing off their wedding rings with bright smiles across their faces. The pictures have been receiving a lot of love from her family, friends, and fans as they have expressed in the comments section of the post.

Miya George’s wedding photos

Actor Miya George recently got married to Ashwin Philip in a stunning ceremony with close family and friends. She recently shared a bunch of pictures from the ceremony and her fans have been obsessing over the stunning attire, theme, and décor. In the pictures posted, Miya George is seen dressed in a rose pink lehenga with a touch of blue and red. Her hair has been properly done with neat curls with a side puff. She has also added a stone necklace that goes well with the pastel colour outfit.

Ashwin Philip, on the other hand, can be seen dressed in a light blue colour jacket and a white formal shirt. The light blue outfit matches well with that of Miya George’s, catering to the theme and keeping the colour coordination alive. In the pictures, they are both seen looking deep into each other’s eyes while they flash their smiles.

In the caption for the post, Miya George has given out a few details about the betrothal ceremony that happened recently. She has mentioned that the event was held at Palai in Kerala with the help of a renowned designer label which made everything look artistic and beautiful. She has also written that it was a dream betrothal with just the right theme. Have a look at the pictures here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of Malayalam celebrities including Anu Sithara and Vinay Forrt have congratulated the couple while also blessing them on this special occasion. Paris Laxmi has also dropped a comment on the stunning pictures. Have a look at few of the comments on the pictures here.

