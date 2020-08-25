Miya George's Gorgeous Bridal Look A Mix Of Grace, Beauty, And Elegance

Miya George’s betrothal ceremony was recently held at Palai in Kerala and the details have been leaving the internet with heart eyes. The actor was seen dressed in a pastel pink bridal lehenga while the groom, Ashwin Philip, wore a light blue traditional outfit on this special day. The outfits of the duo were colour coordinated with the grand décor of the venue.

Miya George’s bridal look

Miya George recently posted pictures from her betrothal ceremony which was held on August 24, 2020. In the pictures posted, she could be seen dressed in a pastel pink lehenga with intricate work across the piece. It has been designed by Label’M designers while the photography has been done by Studio 360. The lehenga has a light blue contrasting dupatta which adds grace and style to the look. Light floral embroidery has been done across the traditional outfit with light blue and magenta colours.

The outfit also has a shimmery texture with minute glitter and sequin work which pops out. The border of the lehenga skirt has a thin line of a sequin-studded patch which makes the lehenga look flowy. The sleeves are made of organza material which suits the design and the heavy work on the bridal piece.

Miya George’s jewellery is from CJ Artisan boutique and matches the blue dupatta. It has light blue stones across the two layers with tiny silver hoops holding them together. The necklace also comes with a set of earrings which go well with the outfit. Have a look at the jewellery piece worn by Miya George here.

In makeup, Miya George is seen wearing light pink lipstick with well-done eyebrows. She is also seen with a thick eyeliner which adds beauty to her eyes. It has been done by makeup artist Unni who is a famous name in the Malayalam film industry.

Miya George’s hair has been kept simple and graceful with a small portion of her hair tucked back while the rest of it has been left open with prominent curls. The hairdo goes well with the outfit and its style.

Image Courtesy: Miya George Instagram

