Actor Miya George Weds Businessman Ashwin Philip In Private Ceremony, Pictures Inside

Malayalam movie actor Miya George tied the knot to businessman Ashwin Philip on Saturday, September 12, at St Mary's Malabar Cathedral Basilica in Ernakulam, Kerala. The wedding was held in the presence of close family members, adhering to the stringent safety measures undertaken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor wore an off-white classic wedding gown designed by Label M, whereas Miya George's husband wore a classy suit for the wedding.

Pictures from Miya George and Ashwin Philip's wedding

Also Read | Inside Miya George's Grand Fairy Tale Wedding; Victorian Decor With Subtle Colours

Also Read | Inside Miya George And Ashwin Philip's Close-knit Engagement Ceremony; Watch

Miya George weds Ashwin Philip

Miya George entered the wedlock on September 12 at 2:30 pm in Kochi. The wedding was reportedly attended by 20 people. A few days ago, Miya George and Ashwin Philip got engaged in a small ceremony. The pictures from the ceremony were shared by the actor online. Sharing the photos online, Miya George wrote: "I just realised..All the tym I was looking at u nly my love." (sic)

Also Read | Miya George Engaged To Ashwin Philip, Marriage To Happen In September This Year

All about Miya George's husband Ashwin Philip

According to a report published on Manorama Online, Ashwin Philip is a businessman, who hails from Ernakulam. He is the son of Philip and Renu. Reportedly, Ashwin and Miya's marriage is an arranged set-up and they met each other through their families.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Miya George will be next seen in Ajay Gnanamuthu's Cobra. The Tamil film, starring Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead, has actors like Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Kanika, Sarjano Khalid, Mammukoya, among others in prominent roles. The movie also marks the acting debut of cricketer Irfan Pathan. He will reportedly play the role of an antagonist in the upcomer.

The film produced by S S Lalit Kumar under his production banner is a supernatural thriller. Reportedly, Vikram will be sporting multiple looks for the film. The movie is slated to hit the marquee soon.

Also Read | Srinidhi Shetty Resumes Shoot Of 'KGF 2', Says 'feels Like I'm Back After Long Vacation'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.