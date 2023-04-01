MM Keeravaani Poses With 'great Pillars' Nagarjuna, Venkatesh Daggubati

MM Keeravaani, who is fairly new to Instagram, shared a stunning picture with two of his great pillars Nagarjuna and Venkatesh Daggubati on Saturday. The Oscar-winning music composer took to his Instagram handle to share a casual picture with the two stars. He captioned the picture, "90’s music of mine based on these great pillars!"

In the picture, MM Keeravaani can be seen standing in between, looking at the camera in a causal avatar. The Naatu Naatu music composer wore a casual shirt paired with jeans. Meanwhile, both Nagarjuna and Venkatesh Daggubati looked uber-cool in casual outfits paired with black sneakers. The picture is from Ram Charan's birthday bash. Check out MM Keeravaani's post below:

MM Keervaani creates history at Oscars

MM Keervaani and team created history at the Oscars 2023 by bagging the award for Original Song for RRR's Naatu Naatu. Both MM Keervaani, the composer of the song, and lyricist Chandrabose bagged the Oscars. Right before that Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava were seen performing the sensational song at the Oscars.

Before Oscars, MM Keeravaani had also bagged a Golden Globe and Critics Choice award for his work in the RRR song Naatu Naatu. The music composer was accompanied by RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli and actors NTR Jr and Ram Charan through out his award journey in the US. MM Keeravaani was also honoured with Padma Shri for his contributions to the music industry and career achievements. The music composer was recently pictured at Ram Charan's birthday bash in Hyderabad.