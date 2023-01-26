MM Keeravaani Reacts To Being Honoured By Padma Shri Award; Pens A Gratitude Note

'RRR' music composer MM Keeravaani, who has been in the limelight for bagging several prestigious awards and accolades back-to-back, will now be bestowed with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India. The veteran composer will receive this honour from the Government of India today (January 26).

Reacting to the good news, MM Keeravaani took to Twitter to express his excitement and wrote, "Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion."

Several celebrities from the entertainment fraternity congratulated the 'Naatu Naatu' composer for being conferred with the fourth highest civilian honour.

In an interview with ANI, MM Keeravaani expressed his happiness and said, "This achievement is not mine alone, it's an achievement of all my mentors, brothers and supporters."

Padma Awards 2023

The Centre announced the list of the 2023 awards yesterday (January 25). Along with him, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and tabla maestro Zakir Hussain will be bestowed with Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan respectively.

The President of India always bestows the Padma award in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The list includes six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards. The list also includes 19 female recipients this year.

MM Keeravaani's global success

MM Keervaani is currently basking in success. Recently, his song 'Naatu Naatu' bagged a nomination in the Best Original Song category for Oscars 2023. The music composer also won a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice Award in the Best song category for the 'RRR' livewire track 'Naatu Naatu'.