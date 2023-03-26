MM Keeravaani Recalls Approaching Filmmakers With His Tunes: A Stranger...

Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani opened up about his initial struggle in the film industry and recalled the time when he was not getting any work offers and how filmmakers would not care about his tunes as he was just a stranger to them. After his composition Naatu Naatu won an Oscar in the Best Original Song category, Keeravaani has been vocal about his journey in the film industry.

Recalling the time when he was approaching filmmakers with his tunes, Keeravaani said, "Because like all the people I approach around 51 people, they might have… some of them might have thrown my audio cassette into the trash can… never heard me… who cares? A stranger approaches you and asks you to listen to his tune… some of them might have liked but they are not interested. But that was my merit."

Padma Shri MM Keeravaani is a native of Kovvur in Andhra Pradesh. He belongs to a musically talented lineage - his father is a lyricist and screenwriter while his brother like him is a music director and also a singer. Not many know that Keeravaani is director SS Rajamouli's cousin. He is also the nephew of renowned screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad and his elder son Kaala Bhairava, is also a singer.