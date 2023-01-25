MM Keeravani Reacts To 'Naatu Naatu' Entering Race For Oscars: 'I'm Like A Proud Father'

'Naatu Naatu', the dance track from SS Rajamouli's international blockbuster film 'RRR', on Tuesday continued its success streak by receiving a nomination for Original Song at the 2023 Academy Awards. MM Keeravani, the composer of the international phenomenon that is 'Naatu Naatu,' reacted to the Oscar nomination news by saying that the song is like an infant son to him, which has grown up and is now gaining recognition.

Speaking to Deadline about 'Naatu Naatu' officially entering the race for the Oscars, Keeravani said, "It feels great. My feelings about the Oscars is the best because it involves the dreams of artists from all over the world; which is not a joke. It takes a great deal of effort and credibility. That's why the Oscars is the Oscars. That's why we respect and value it very much. And I'm very proud to be nominated for the first time from [South] Asia in this music category. I'm thrilled."

When Keeravani first composed and watched 'Naatu Naatu' on screen with the choreography, that featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR, he said it was like watching his own son.

"Yesterday, he was an infant in my cradle. And now my son is going places and bagging a good name for me. I'm like a proud father. I'm very grateful for this brainchild. And for all the people who made this big wave possible," the veteran music composer said.

On Tuesday evening, MM Keeravaani congratulated the 'RRR' team on Twitter saying, "Congratulations to my team !! Big hugs to all."

RRR's winning streak in the US:

The movie has generated more than Rs 1,200 crore globally and also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran in its cast. After earning awards at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, the film is now officially competing in the Academy Awards.

The hit song from the film has previously won the Golden Globes award for Best Original Song, as well as the Critics Choice Award for the same category. 'RRR' has also won the Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Other Indian films nominated for Oscars:

While 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the nomination in the Original Song category at the Oscars, Indian documentaries 'All That Breathes' and 'Elephant Whisperers' received nods in Documentary Feature and Documentary Short categories.

This is the first time that three films from India have been nominated in different categories at the Oscars. While 'The Last Show', India's official entry in the International Feature category, did not make the final cut, the nominations for 'Naatu Naatu', 'All That Breathes' and 'Elephant Whisperers' are still a cause for celebration.