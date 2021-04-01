MNS Chief Pens Heartfelt Note For Rajinikanth Over Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Superstar Rajinikanth will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Thursday. Congratulatory messages poured in from various quarters with politician and chairperson of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Raj Thackeray wishing the actor with a heartfelt note.

"Nothing is impossible for Rajnikant; that is the general belief amongst all his fans and many such humorous anecdotes keep circulating amongst people. Rajnikanth stands tall on a pedestal; wherein a temple too has been built in his honour. Thus he is a cult figure. Beyond all this adulation and glory, one finds a very simple and down to earth man and this is such a rare trait today. A super star who is totally grounded! Rajnikanth has just been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. A man who has always expressed his gratitude and indebtedness to his land of karma. A heartfelt appreciation and congratulations from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena," Raj Thackeray wrote.

The announcement comes days ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu where the 70-year-old Rajinikanth resides and has a massive following among the people. Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema's highest honour for an artiste, for the year 2019, will be presented to Rajinikanth on May 3.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Rajinikanth for his contribution to cinema while congratulating him on the honour.

"Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that's Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him," Modi said in a tweet. Replying to the PM, the actor tweeted, "Immensely humbled and honoured with your greetings and the most prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward award respected and dearest Shri @narendramodiji. My heartfelt thanks to you and the government of india."

The superstar dedicated his award to people who have been a part of his journey.

"My heartfelt thanks to the government of india, respected & dearest @narendramodi ji, @PrakashJavdekar ji and the jury for conferring upon me the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty," he tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)