Mohan Babu Announces University Named After Himself In Tirupati; Details Inside

Mohan Babu took to his social media to announce the launch of his university named after himself in Tirupati. The veteran star is known for his films like Alluri Seetharama Raju, Swargam Narakam, Sri Jagadguru Aadi Sankara, Rowdy and more along with his philanthropic contribution in the education sector. His children, Lakshmi and Vishnu, also took to their respective social media handles to congratulate their father.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on 13 January, the 69-year-old actor announced the launch of his university along with its logo. Calling it a "universe of innovative learning", Mohan Babu tweeted, ''With the blessings of my parents, all my fans and well wishers, I am a humbled and honored to announce #MBU #MohanBabuUniversity'' He added a note giving a glimpse into his life's mission.

He wrote, ''The seeds sown at Sree Vidyanikethan have grown into a Kalpavrishsha. Your 30 years of trust and my life's mission has now culminated into a universe of innovative learning. With gratitude, I offer Mohan Babu University to you in Tirupati. Your love is my strength and I am confident that you will continue to support this dream too.''

For the unversed, the veteran actor had established Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Trust in 1993 which is responsible for running several institutions there like Sree Vidyanikethan Institute of Management, Sree Vidyanikethan College of Nursing, Sree Vidyanikethan Engineering College, Sree Vidyanikethan College of Pharmacy and more. These institutions will now reportedly be a part of MBU.

Mohan Babu's son Vishnu Manchu responded to his father's tweet by pinning it to his handle. Additionally, the actor's daughter Lakshmi Manchu shared the news with her fans and commended her father for adding another feather to his hat by tweeted, ''On the auspicious occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi, I am super thrilled and proud to announce that THE MAN with No Limits has added yet another feather in his hat. Congratulations to my nana or should I say Vishnu, the backbone of the college''

Netizens also appeared to have appreciated Mohan Babu's announcement as one fan wrote, ''Congratulations and best wishes sir. You're the first person in our country to introduce the no caste system in your educational institution vidyanikethan. Hope you'll continue this in ur upcoming works also'' while many sent their support to the veteran actor. Another user appreciated the veteran actor's "respect and regard for education".

