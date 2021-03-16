Mohan Babu Reveals His Wife Felt Cheated When She Married Him At 'Mosagallu' Event

Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Mosagallu had a pre-release event that took place on March 15, 2021. At the event, eminent actor Mohan Babu was also present and he praised the actors and the script of the movie. Besides talking about the film, Mohan Babu also spoke about his wife and his marriage.

Mohan Babu on how his wife felt after she married him

According to a report by Tollywood.Net, Mohan Babu who was the chief guest at his son Visnu Manchu's movie Mosagallu pre-release event said that everybody gets cheated at one point in time. In a light-hearted vein, the senior actor joked that his wife also felt cheated after marrying him. Mohan Babu then went on to praise the movie and its concept. Furthermore, he praised Kajal Aggarwal and Suniel Shetty for their performances in the movie.

In the event, Suniel Shetty also expressed that it is a dream come true for him to work with the family of Mohan Babu. He even added that it is important that every film works at the theatres because of the tough year everyone had due to the pandemic and he believes in the concept of the movie. At last, he thanked everyone for giving him the opportunity to work in Mosagallu.

Vishnu Manchu also expressed his gratitude at the event and especially thanked Kajal Aggarwal for accepting the role. He said that no heroine would accept to play the role of sister and he expresses his sincere gratitude to her for accepting the role. In the end, Vishnu Manch further talked about the movie.

About Mosagallu

Mosagallu is an upcoming Jeffrey Gee Chin directorial venture, which is based on a true story that revolves around a huge IT scam that shook the Indian IT industry involving around $380 million. The movie is written and produced by Vishnu Manchu himself and is believed to be the most expensive film of Vishnu's career till now with a budget of around 51 crore rupees. The movie cast features Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Navdeep, and Naveen Chandra. The film was set to release in theatres on June 5, 2020, but was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic and is now set to release on March 19, 2021.

Image Credits: Mohan Babu's Twitter