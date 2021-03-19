Mohan Kumar Fans Release Date: Know When The Kunchacko Boban Starrer Releases

Mohan Kumar Fans is an upcoming Malayalam comedy-drama movie that is gaining quite a lot of attention on the Internet at the moment. The film has actors Kunchacko Boban and Siddique in the lead roles playing the roles of failed artists in the industry. Mohan Kumar Fans gives a glimpse into the struggles of the actors who failed but adds a touch of comedy to it. Here is everything you need to know about Mohan Kumar Fans release date.

Mohan Kumar Fans Release Date

There have been tons of speculations online on the release date of the anticipated movie. The confusion arose when several sites misinterpreted and published the movie's release date as June 1, 2021. Mohan Kumar Fans actually premiers today i.e. March 19, 2021, directly into the theatres. Since the lockdown restrictions are reinforced and its guidelines are more or less dynamic in nature, it is advised to book the movie tickets in advance. Since COVID-19 cases are rising again, viewers are also advised to strictly follow the precautionary guidelines to keep themselves and their surroundings safe.

Mohan Kumar Fans teaser was released at the beginning of the year and had successfully amassed 1 Million views. This itself says a lot about how well the movie is being received even before its release. More than anything, the movie flaunts an ensemble cast and is aided with a number of cameos from popular South Indian actors. The teaser also teased a special song where fans will be able to see Kunchacko Boban shaking his legs. It has been a while since fans got to see the actor in music sequences as he had been making intense movies for the longest time. Fans have already expressed their eagerness for the movie release and promised to catch it in theatres.

Having said that, there's a large set of audience who still prefer to stay cautious and distinguish OTT as their saviour. Now that movies are slowly moving their base to OTT platforms after a worthwhile run in the theatres, there's a good chance that this movie will also join the league. Expect the comedy-drama to release on platforms like Sun NXT, Aha or Amazon Prime, the former two being the leading platforms for South Indian content only. Watch the trailer here -