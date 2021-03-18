'Mohan Kumar Fans' Teaser Out: Kunchacko Boban Preaches 'Lalettan' In The New Promo

The makers of Kunchacko Boban's upcoming comedy flick Mohan Kumar Fans released its second teaser on Tuesday, March 16 on YouTube. The movie revolves around the life of an actor's failed attempts at success at every turn. Kunchacko Boban took to his social media handle to unveil the teaser to his fans.

A look at the new Mohan Kumar Fans teaser

The teaser shows Krishnan Unni recording a video of himself on his phone for what seems like Instagram or YouTube. His wife is sitting next to him looking upset. When he asks her what's wrong she says, "Our wedding photos and videos had gone viral on the Internet. After that, no other photos or videos of ours have gone viral." To this, he replies, "That's it. I can make our videos go viral right now." The video cuts to Krishnan and his wife recording a video trying to go viral using Malayalam superstar Mohanlal aka Lalettan's name in slogans like "Who is the best in the world? Lalettan." The teaser suggests the movie to be a comedy entertainer. Watch the hilarious Mohan Kumar Fans teaser right below:

Netizens react to Mohan Kumar Fan teaser

Fans of the actor found the teaser funny and especially cracked up during the Lalettan reference. The star's comment section is filled with laughing emojis along with heart and starstruck emojis. Many users also commented that they are eagerly waiting for the film to release. Co-star Vinay Forrt also commented on Kunchacko's post.

About Mohan Kumar Fans cast

Mohan Kumar Fans is directed by Jis Joy and stars Siddique, Mukesh, Krishna Shankar, Sreenivasan, Saiju Kurup, Vinay Forrt, Ramesh Pisharody and Basil Joseph in prominent roles, apart from Kunchacko Boban. The plot of the movie revolves around Siddique who plays Mohan Kumar an actor who is not able to taste success even after several attempts. Kunchacko will be portraying the role of an upcoming singer who is a contestant in a reality show. Mohan Kumar Fans is set to release on Friday, March 19 in theatres. The trailer of the movie was released earlier this year in January 2021.

