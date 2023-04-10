Mohanlal Adds Range Rover SUV To His Luxury Car Collection

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal added a brand new Range Rover to his car collection. The price is estimated to be over Rs 3 crore. But since Mohanlal's is a customised one, it reportedly costs aproximately Rs 5 crore. In pictures posted by Mohanlal's fans on social media, the Monster star was seen posing with his luxury vehicle. His newly purchased car is Range Rover Autobiography and boasts of a plethora of features, including a powerful 2997cc engine.

Range Rover Autobiography was launched in India at a function hosted by Mohanlal in Kundanur, Kochi. The Malayalam superstar's new car is off-white in colour. It comes in five different colour variants. The Range Rover car reaches from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.1 seconds. Check out the pictures of Mohanlal with his new car.

Mohanlal's upcoming projects

Mohanlal is currently slated to appear in a number of projects. He is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Malaikottai Vaaliban, which is being directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery of Jallikattu fame. He is also slated to appear alongside Rajinikanth in Jailer, which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Moreover, he will also star in Ram, which is helmed by Jeethu Joseph, his Drishyam director.

The Malayalam actor is also set to collaborate with Jeethu Joseph once more for the third film in the Drishyam series. A sequel for his 2019 film Lucifer is also in the cards for Mohanlal, which is set to release sometime in 2023. The Lucifer sequel is officially titled L2: Empuraan, which is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.