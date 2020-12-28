Mohanlal & Family Arrive At Friend Antony's Daughter's Wedding; Watch Viral Video

South Indian superstar Mohanlal attended the wedding of his friend’s daughter recently. At the wedding, he was seen arriving at the wedding destination with his family to bless the couple. The video of him and his family arriving at the wedding has gone viral on social media.

Mohanlal attends a friend's daughter's wedding

A fan page of Mohanlal recently shared the video in which he was seen walking into the church where the ceremony was to be held. The actor looked dapper in a black suit which he paired up with a white shirt and sported a bearded look. Check out the video and pictures that are doing the round on social media below.

Netizens react to Mohanlal's family attending the wedding

As soon as the post went viral on social media, fans of Mohanlal started reacting to it on the post. A number of people sent love to the actor and left hearts emoticons on the post. Check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

Mohanlal shared a video from the wedding

Apart from the viral video, Mohanlal too shared an IGTV video from the wedding. The actor captioned the “Best Wishes Emil & Anisha Congratulations Dearest Emil and Anisha, wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness and blessings”. In the video, actor Mohanlal was seen wearing a brooch with the initials of the bride Anisha. Check out the video of the same below.

Netizens react to Mohanlal's videos

As soon as the video of Mohanlal uploaded the video of him attending the wedding of his friend’s daughter on Instagram, the fans of the actor went berserk. Numerous netizens circulated the video on social media and the post garnered over 1 lakh views. Several netizens expressed how thrilled they were to see their favourite actor in the video. Check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

Many other netizens wrote on the post that the actor looked dapper at the wedding ceremony. A number of other netizens sent love and warm regards to the actor as well as the newly married couple. Check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

Mohanlal's movies

Mohanlal has a number of projects in his kitty. He will soon be seen in films like as Drishyam 2 and Ram. The actor will also be seen in Aarattu, which marks the sixth time that Mohanlal and director B Unnikrishnan are working with each other in a film.

