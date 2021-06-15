Mohanlal And Nivin Pauly's 2018 Film 'Kayamkulam Kochunni' To Get OTT Release

Kayamkulam Kochunni is a Malayalam language epic period film directed by Rosshan Andrrews and was released in the year 2018. The movie stars Nivin Pauly in the lead role and also features Sunny Wayne, Babu Antony, Priya Anand and many more. There is also a cameo appearance of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal as highwayman Ithikkara Pakki. The movie revolves around the life of Kayamkulam Kochunni, a famed highwayman who robbed from the rich and gave to the poor during the British Raj in the early 19th century Central Travancore. Almost three years after its release, the movie will hit the OTT platform. Read further to watch the Kayamkulam Kochunni trailer and know where to watch the film.

Where to watch Kayamkulam Kochunni?

The 2018 movie is all set to premiere on JioCinema. Recently, the official YouTube channel of the OTT platform released the trailer of the movie and announced its arrival. The original trailer shows how the British launched a manhunt and how the counter-attacks were led by Nivin’s Kochunni. It also shows how due to the caste system, Kochunni was thrown out of his community because he fell in love with a Shudra girl. Throughout the trailer, it is quite evident that Kochunni ends up making various enemies within the community because of his love interest and also decides to fight the Britishers.

While sharing the trailer, the official description stated the date of release, i.e. June 18. The description reads, "Dreaded by the rich and corrupt and revered by the poor and downtrodden, Kayamkulam Kochunni was a Robin Hood of sorts. Chronicles the life and times of the legendary 19th-century highwayman, and how he rose from his humble beginnings. Here we are presenting the official trailer of Kayamkulam Kochunni. Kayamkulam Kochunni ( Full Movie ) will be streaming from 18th June on JioCinema." Check it out.

More about Kayamkulam Kochunni

The movie went on to receive a positive response from the audience and also worked well at the box office. It became the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film of that time. It is currently the third highest-grossing Malayalam film. The movie was also nominated for various awards.

IMAGE: Still from Kayamkulam Kochunni

