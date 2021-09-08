Mohanlal And Shaji Kailas Reunite For Movie After 12 Years; 'going To Be Worth The Wait'

The superhit director-actor duo of Shaji Kailas and Mohanlal have an interesting piece of news for their fans. After their last collaboration in the 2009 flick Red Chillies, the duo is reuniting after 12 years for a new movie, which will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The movie will hit the floors in October 2021, adding to their long list of collaborations in the past. Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, 8 September 2021, the Company actor made the announcement along with a photo of the project's makers.

Shaji Kailas has directed Mohanlal seven times in the past, delivering masala entertaining hits like Aaram Thampuran and Narasimham. The 1997 Aaram Thampuran ran for more than 250 consecutive days in theatres, grossing over 7.5 crores while breaking several records.

Marking the collaboration, Mohanlal wrote, "The wait is finally over! It's with great excitement and happiness that I announce my next project with Shaji Kailas which starts rolling in Oct 2021. This film scripted by Rajesh Jayram and produced by @antonyperumbavoor under the banner of @aashirvadcine has me and Shaji getting together after 12 long years. Am sure it's going to be worth the wait!".

On the other hand, Mohanlal, who is best known for his roles in Vanaprastham, Thanmathra, Paradesi, among others recently wrapped up shooting for Bro Daddy, which is helmed by Prithviraj. The duo has also collaborated in Lucifer, starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

The veteran actor has several interesting movies in his pipeline. He will act alongside Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier and others in the upcoming Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which will be helmed by Priyadarshan. The period drama has been delayed by more than a year. He will also star in Aaraattu with Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju and Nedumudi Venu as his co-stars. The movie is ready to hit the screens soon. Another movie of the actor is Jeethu Joseph directorial Ram, in which the actor will helm the titular role.

He was recently seen in Drishyam 2, which is a sequel of Drishyam that was released in 2013. Alongside him were seen actors like Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil. The film was initially meant to have a theatrical release but eventually came out on Amazon Prime Video. Jeetu Joseph was on board as the writer and director of the thriller.

(IMAGE- ANTONYPERUMBAVOOR/ INSTAGRAM)