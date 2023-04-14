Mohanlal And Siddique Party Hard At Rachana Narayankutty's Birthday Bash | PHOTOS

Mohanlal has been making headlines, courtesy of his many projects lined up for release in the year. Recently, the actor took time to celebrate the birthday of actress Rachana Narayankutty. Actors Siddique and Shwetha Menon were also in attendance at the party. The Marimayam actress shared the pictures from the star-studded birthday bash on her social media.

Rachan Naryankutty shared pictures from her birthday party. She dropped the photos with the caption, “And that’s how we celebrated my pirannal (star birthday). Thank you Laletta @mohanlal for the love, prayers and blessings 🙏🏼 Thank you dear Siddique ikka, Babu chettanmaar, Sudheer etta and Shwetha chechi @shwetha_menon for your love 💝 and those crazy laughter after the EC!!!🤣🤣. " She added, "Thanks to all of you who wished me good luck, health and happiness . I am much much thankful! Happiest forties start here!" Check out the post below:

Mohanlal and Siddique party together

Rachana Narayankutty celebrated her birthday along with the members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), which is presided over by Mohanlal. Siddique, Swetha Menon, Baburaj, Edavela Babu, and Sudheer Karamana joined the celebrations. As soon as she posted the pictures from the celebrations, wishes poured in for the 40-year-old actress.

Mohanlal's line-up of films

Actor Mohanlal is currently working on his upcoming movie, Malaikottai Vaaliban. On April 9, the actor announced that the first look poster of the movie will be released today (April 14). Malaikottai Vaaliban is directed by the Jallikattu director, Lijo Jose Pellissery.

Mohanlal has 4 movies lined up for release this year. He will also take the director’s chair for the upcoming film, Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’ Treasure. Additionally, he will also reunite with the Drishyam director, Jeethu Joseph for the movie Ram.

Mohanlal is also gearing up for the sequel of his blockbuster movie, Lucifer. The sequel is titled L2:Empuraan and will be directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Mohanlal also announced the release date of his movie, Vrushabha which is a multi-language, pan-India movie. Vrushabha will hit theatres on July 9, 2023.