Mohanlal Announces New Film Called 'Monster', Unveils First Look Poster As ‘Lucky Singh'

Malayalam star Mohanlal is a busy actor. The actor seemingly believes in working hard and has several movies in his pipeline. While he last starred in the much-loved family crime drama Drishyam 2, the actor recently unveiled a new project, Monster. He also shared the upcoming flick's first poster.

Taking to his social media handles, South star Mohanlal recently unveiled the first look of Monster. In the poster, Mohanlal donned a black t-shirt with a matching turban. As per the poster, it can be said the actor will portray the role of a Sikh named Lucky Singh. In the first look, he wore an 'L' letter locket and sat in a chair with guns kept on a table before him. The film is being helmed by Vysakh, while Antony Perumbavoor is bankrolling it. The actor has begun shooting the film today, November 10. Sharing Monster first poster, he wrote, "Unveiling the Title and First Look of my new movie 'Monster' directed by Vysakh, scripted by Udaykrishna and produced by @antonyperumbavoor under the banner of @aashirvadcine and The movie starts rolling today!" Fans of the Malayalam star were thrilled to see the new poster. Some of them asserted they are waiting for the film while others loved his turban look.

Mohanlal's upcoming films

Last month, Mohanlal unveiled he is reuniting with director Shaji Kailas for an upcoming action film. The actor took to his IG handle to unveil the name of the film. The film has been titled Alone and will mark the actor and director's collaboration after 12 years. Sharing a video, the Drishyam actor wrote, "Unveiling the title of Aashirvad Cinemas' 30th movie directed by Shaji Kailas."

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is waiting for the release of his National Award-winning film Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea, aka Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The film has already created history as it received three National Film Awards, even before its release. The film won Best Visual Effects, Best Costume and Best Feature Film categories. The film is the first Malayalam movie to be made with a budget of approx Rs 100 crores. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the movie also casts Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Kalyani Priyadarshan and more Malayalam stars. Mohanlal also has Bro Daddy in his pipeline.

