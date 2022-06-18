Mohanlal Announces New Film 'L353' Produced By Friend & Former Minister Shibu Baby John

Popular actor Mohanlal was recently seen in the much-awaited Disney+ Hotstar thriller 12th Man, in which he played the role of DYSP Chandrashekhar. The actor has several films in the pipeline, including an all-new one he announced on June 18. The actor took to his social media account and announced his new film tentatively titled L353, which will be produced by his longtime friend Shibu Baby John.

Mohanlal announces new film

Shibu Baby John is a former Minister and is now all set to join hands with Mohanlal for his very first production project. The actor took to his social media account and shared the exciting news with his fans and followers. He mentioned he was 'delighted' that his '35-year-long friendship' with Shibu Baby John was being converted into a partnership to bring the audience more entertainment.

He mentioned that his upcoming film would be produced under the banner of John & Mary Creative and shared that it would be directed by Vivek. He also gave fans a glimpse into the film as he shared its poster, which only featured his eyes, adding to the mystery behind it. Sharing the poster, he promised to give fans updates about the film in the days to come. He wrote:

"I am delighted to inform you that my 35-year-long friendship and goodwill with Mr Shibu Baby John is moving into a joint venture to bring you more entertainment. I shall play the lead role in the movie produced by his brand-new film production company, John & Mary Creative. Century Films of Mr Century Kochumon and Max Lab partnered by Mr K. C. Babu will be associating with the project. I will be joining the project soon after the making of "Ram" by Jeethu Joseph. Mr Vivek will be the film's youthful director. #L353. I will keep you all posted on the updates and developments of the movie."

Mohanlal films

On the occasion of the actor's birthday last month, he shared the teaser of yet another project of his, Alone and piqued fans' interest. The actor was seen in an all-white outfit as he practised martial arts and the line, "The real heroes are always alone" could be heard in the background.

Image: Twitter/@Mohanlal