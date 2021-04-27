Mohanlal Announces New Release Date Of His Highly-anticipated Film 'Marakkar'

Mollywood megastar Mohanlal's much-awaited epic historical war film Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea's release date has finally been announced by the makers. While the Priyadarshan directorial was slated to hit the big screen on May 13, 2021, the release date of the film has been postponed to August 12 owing to the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, Mohanlal took to his official Instagram handle to announce the release date of Marakkar along with unveiling a brand-new poster of the upcoming film.

Mohanlal's movie Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea's release date announced

While multiple Mohanlal's movies are in the pipeline, ardent fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his epic historical war drama, Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea. Meanwhile, due to the current unprecedented times amid the Coronavirus scare across the country, several filmmakers have decided to postpone the theatrical release dates of their films and the makers of this Mohanlal starrer are one among the many. Earlier today, i.e. April 27, 2021, the five-time National Award-winning actor took to Instagram to announce the postponed release date of Marakkar.

In addition to sharing a brand new poster of his character in the highly-anticipated Malayalam film, he also revealed that Marakkar will hit the silver screen on August 12 this year, worldwide. In Mohanlal's latest poster from the film, he is seen sporting a never-seen-before avatar comprising a rugged look as naval chief Kunjali Marakkar IV. The newly released film poster of Marakkar also boasts off a "Grand Cinematic Experience".

Check out Mohanlal's Instagram post below:

More about 'Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea' film

Marakkar bagged the award for Best Feature Film at the 67th National Film Awards along with the Best Special Effects award and the Best Costume Design award. Thus, excitement among cinephiles to witness the cinematic experience of the film is quite high. Alongside Mohanlal, its cast also stars Arjun, Suniel Shetty, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Prabhu, Mukesh, Siddique and Pranav in key roles. For the unversed, Marakkar was originally scheduled to release in the theatres last year on March 26. However, its release date got postponed due to the nationwide lockdown back then.

Watch the trailer of 'Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea' here:

Promo Image Source: A still from Marakkar trailer YouTube