Mohanlal Birthday: A Look At The Malayalam Star's Upcoming Films

Mohanlal is currently working on multiple projects including Jailer, Ram, and more. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at his upcoming movies.

Mohanlal turns 63 today. He has quite a few movies lined up for release. Here is a look them. Malaikottai Vaaliban is a period drama movie, starring Mohanlal as a wrestler.

Mohanlal is also gearing up for his film titled Ram. The movie also stars Trisha Krishnan, Adil Hussain, and Samyuktha Menon. The film is still in the production stage.

Mohanlal will feature in his film titled Barroz: Guardian of Treasures. This fantasy film will mark Mohanlal's directorial debut, and it is written by Jijo Punnoose. 

Jailer features Rajinikanth in the lead. Mohanlal will be seen in a cameo in the Tamil action drama. 

Mohanlal will also be seen in the film Lucifer-2. The film is directed by Prithviraj, produced by Antony Perumbavoor, and written by Murali Gopy. 

